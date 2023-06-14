Day & Zimmermann Maintenance and Construction Division Receives ISO 9001 Certification

PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family-owned provider of construction and maintenance, engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today that its Maintenance and Construction division received ISO 9001:2015 certification through DEKRA.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the international standard for a quality management system (QMS) and is one of the most rigorous and recognized standards in the world. Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet requirements, continually improve operations, and achieve customer satisfaction. The year 2015 indicates the date of the most current revision of the standard.

"The ISO 9001 certification is an assurance to our existing and future customers of the world-class quality and project execution excellence we're capable of delivering," said John McCormick, President of D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division, which specializes in delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions for plant and facility owners in the power, industrial, and government sectors. "This is a big, important step for our organization, especially as we expand our reach into new markets and pursue significant projects like advanced nuclear technology construction."

D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division's ISO 9001 program includes the processes by which the organization performs both quality assurance and quality control activities mandated by codes and specifications in the power, industrial, and government sectors.

"Managing our operations under ISO 9001 certification reflects our long-held commitment to high standards and continuous improvement," said Ron Kaer, Vice President of Quality & Technical Support. "More than just having the policies and procedures in place, this certification reflects a company-wide culture of excellence and genuine commitment to customer focus and improvement. Achieving our certification was an all-hands-on deck, team effort across our organization."

In less than a year, the D&Z Quality Team completed aggressive reviews and validations without a single failed DEKRA audit during the certification process, which typically averages 12–18 months for a company to obtain its initial certification. Being ISO 9001 certified now means that the Maintenance and Construction division's:

QMS has been thoroughly tested and audited through DEKRA for implementing the requirements of the standard.

Established processes and procedures consistently deliver upon customer requirements while continuously improving operations.

Certification is recognized globally for a commitment to quality and customer focus.

This ISO 9001 certification follows two other D&Z divisions, Mason & Hanger and D&Z Canada, each of which have their own ISO 9001 programs.

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

When you've been around for more than a century, you know a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 51,000+ employees help bring big ideas to life every day. We're pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. And that's not all. Did we mention that we have 150+ worldwide locations with $2.7 billion USD in annual revenue? We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say® http://www.dayzim.com

SOURCE Day & Zimmermann