Daybright Financial Acquires The Platinum 401k, Inc.

Third Strategic Acquisition of the Year Strengthens Retirement Offerings Across PEO and MEP/PEP Segments

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daybright Financial today announced the acquisition of Clearwater-based retirement plan administrator, The Platinum 401k, Inc., marking Daybright Financial's third acquisition of the year and another milestone in its expansion strategy.

Watch this short video about the background of the acquisition and learn more about the legacy of The Platinum 401k, Inc.

The Platinum 401k is a nationally recognized leader in Multiple Employer Plans (MEPs) and Pooled Employer Plans (PEPs). The company's deep expertise in ERISA 3(16) compliance and scalable retirement solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, including those using PEOs, aligns seamlessly with Daybright's mission to simplify health and financial wellness.

"This acquisition reflects our commitment to delivering smarter, more accessible retirement solutions," said Megan Schneider, CEO of Daybright Financial. "The Platinum 401k team brings a powerful combination of innovation, integrity, and operational excellence. Together, we'll accelerate our ability to serve clients with flexible, compliant, and cost-effective retirement plans."

"The Platinum 401k enhances our Private Sector Retirement Solutions segment with proven leadership in the MEP/PEP space," added Patrick Hale, Head of Private Sector Retirement at Daybright Financial. "Their approach to simplifying retirement plan administration is exactly what our clients need in today's complex benefits landscape."

"Joining Daybright is a natural next step for us," said Terry Power, Founder & CEO of The Platinum 401k. "We've always believed in making retirement plans easier and more affordable. With Daybright's resources and reach, we're excited to scale our impact and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients."

This acquisition follows Daybright's successful strategic additions of Spectrum Pension Consultants, Inc. and Hessel & Associates, LLC, reinforcing its position as a preferred M&A partner and expanding its national footprint in retirement and benefits solutions together with all their associated compliance needs.

About Daybright Financial:

Simply put, we are one of the nation's largest independent, privately held firms specializing in employee benefits, retirement plans, and all their associated compliance needs. Since 2008, we have grown by acquiring over 60 local and national firms that have been trusted members of their communities for decades. We hold the coveted "Best Places to Work – USA," certification and serve more than 18,000 employer groups and 3.6 million plan participants nationally.

For more information on Daybright Financial, visit daybright.com. Follow Daybright on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Benefits brokers, consultants and PEOs, please visit Daybright Broker Solutions at daybrightsolutions.com

