Daybright Financial, LLC Highlights Unified Brand and Leadership in K-12 Retirement Solutions at ASBO International Annual Conference & Expo

More than 1,000 attendees gathered to explore the most pressing challenges in schools and collaborate on real-world solutions. The conference featured professional development sessions, leadership discussions, and exhibits, highlighting innovative products and services shaping the future of school districts. At the center of the conference was the company's largest exhibit booth to date, designed to reflect the innovation, energy, and people behind the brand.

"Each year the ASBO International Annual Conference & Expo brings together the people who make our schools work, and it's always inspiring to be part of that community," said Brad Hope, Head of Public Sector Retirement Solutions at Daybright Financial. "We're proud to be a Strategic Partner and to share ideas that help districts make retirement and benefits administration simpler and more effective for the educators who shape the future."

Advancing Retirement Readiness with ASBO International's 403(b) Model Plan

During the conference's general session, Jim Rowan, Executive Director of ASBO International, spotlighted the 403(b) Model Plan, a key resource helping K–12 school districts simplify and strengthen retirement plan management. Developed with leading retirement providers, the plan streamlines administration, supports compliance, and helps educators build lasting financial security.

Daybright Financial, through U.S. OMNI&TSACG Compliance Services (a Daybright Financial company) serves as the plan's Third-Party Administrator (TPA), providing expert guidance and operational support to help districts implement the plan with confidence.

"The 403(b) Model Plan was created to make retirement plan administration easier and more efficient for school districts," said Jim Rowan, Executive Director of ASBO International. "By providing a consistent, compliant framework, we're helping school business professionals focus their time and resources on supporting students and staff while giving educators greater confidence in their financial futures."

Leading Conversations That Shape the Future

Daybright Financial was proud to connect with education leaders and lead key thought provoking discussions. Brad Hope, Head of Public Sector Retirement Solutions, led a panel titled "403(b) in Focus: Balancing ERISA Influence, Budget Constraints, and Retirement Readiness in Public Education," joining other industry experts to share practical strategies and insights on the changing retirement landscape.

During Innovation Hour, Eric Gilbert and Darin Reeser, Daybright Financial's Benefits Practice Leaders for the East and West Regions, joined a discussion with ASBO's Executive Director to explore how new legislation such as the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) Act and SECURE 2.0 is helping schools strengthen benefits programs and better support educators.

"This was our largest single investment in any event, and it symbolizes how we're showing up for the education community we serve," said Brad Hope, Head of Public Sector Retirement Solutions at Daybright Financial. "When education leaders, providers, and policymakers come together, we create smarter, more sustainable retirement solutions that make a lasting difference. From compliance to retirement readiness, we are helping districts and educators simplify the process and focus on what matters most."

About Daybright Financial

Simply put, we are one of the nation's largest independent, privately held firms specializing in employee benefits, retirement plans, and all their associated compliance needs. Since 2008, we have grown by acquiring over 60 local and national firms that have been trusted members of their communities for decades. We hold the coveted "Best Places to Work – USA" certification and serve more than 18,000 employer groups and 3.6 million plan participants nationally.

For more information on Daybright Financial, visit daybright.com. Follow Daybright on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Benefits brokers, consultants and PEOs, please visit Daybright Broker Solutions at daybrightsolutions.com

About ASBO International

Founded in 1910, the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO Intl.) is a nonprofit association offering programs, resources, services, and a global network to K–12 finance and operations decision‑makers. Our members manage budgeting, procurement, facilities, human resources, technology, transportation, food service, healthcare, and more, upholding the highest standards of school business management and driving the effective use of educational resources. Through professional certifications, advocacy, and year‑round development opportunities, ASBO International equips school business officials to deliver operational excellence and support student success. Learn more at asbointl.org.

SOURCE Daybright Financial