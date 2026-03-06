Daylight Saving Time Stole Your Hour--Wendy's Has the Comfort Food Cure

Daylight Saving? More Like Daylight Cravings with Wendy's

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daylight Saving Time hits different, and not in a good way. It messes with your vibes, your sleep quality and your body's natural hunger signals. Fans lose an hour of sleep and the energy to decide what to eat. With the time change, Wendy's® is declaring it's time for a change. Introducing Wendy's Daylight Saving Time Survival Guide with made to order food for all your Daylight Cravings.

Daylight Saving? More Like Daylight Cravings with Wendy's

From energizing breakfast options to mid-day pick-me-ups, to warm and substantial dinners and yummy desserts, Wendy's menu provides the consistency and comfort when fans need it most.

Wendy's Daylight Saving Time Survival Guide:

Missing that extra hour of sleep? A delicious Honey Buddy* or Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant* might be the very thing to get you out of bed*.

A delicious Honey Buddy* or Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant* might be the very thing to get you out of bed*. More caffeine please. Wendy's Cherry Limeade Sparkling Energy* or Pineapple Citrus Sparkling Energy* are packed with B-12 vitamins and 80-120 mg of caffeine.

Wendy's Cherry Limeade Sparkling Energy* or Pineapple Citrus Sparkling Energy* are packed with B-12 vitamins and 80-120 mg of caffeine. Mid-day slump hitting hard? A Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap** or a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Biggie Bag® can help fans power through the afternoon grind.

A Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap** or a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Biggie Bag® can help fans power through the afternoon grind. Made it to dinner. Wendy's new Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger**, Chili or 4 pc. Tendys deliver the warm, substantial comfort that's needed amidst the tiredness.

Wendy's new Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger**, Chili or 4 pc. Tendys deliver the warm, substantial comfort that's needed amidst the tiredness. Treat yourself for making it through. Close out this sleepy, confusing day with a sweet finish: Wendy's Thin Mints® Frosty Fusion®**.

Because when you've lost an hour and your body's running on empty, the right meal isn't just food– it's the fuel.

*Available at participating Wendy's U.S. locations

**Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's

SOURCE The Wendy's Company