The Iconic Duo Returns: Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Is Back with All-New Frosty Fusion

Wendy's debuts limited-time Frosty Fusion and brings back the fan‑favorite Swirl for Girl Scout Cookie season

Sweet Deets:

Introducing the limited-time Girl Scouts Thin Mints® Frosty Fusion® – combining Wendy's® Vanilla Frosty® with crushed Thin Mints® cookies and a minty cookie crumble sauce – coupled with the return of the fan-favorite Thin Mints™ Frosty Swirl®.

More than 3,600 Wendy's restaurants across the country are ready to host Girl Scout Cookie™ booths, enhancing community support and supporting troop cookie sales.

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thin Mints and Frosty fans, we're so back. Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty is now available nationwide with two crave-worthy ways for fans to treat themselves this season. As a licensed partner of Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), Wendy's is bringing back the beloved Thin Mints Frosty Swirl and introducing an all-new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion.

Both treats combine creamy Frosty and Thin Mint goodness in every spoonful. And what's even sweeter? Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at participating Wendy's nationwide during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, Feb. 20-22, and throughout Girl Scout Cookie season. Find a participating Wendy's restaurant at girlscoutcookies.org.

Frosty fans can get their hands on two distinct Thin Mints Frosty experiences:

ALL-NEW Thin Mints Frosty Fusion: The new creation combines Wendy's Vanilla Frosty with a rich, minty cookie crumble sauce and crushed Girl Scout Thin Mints cookies, delivering a delicious chocolatey, minty experience with every creamy spoonful.

Both options blend the classic taste of Thin Mints with the cool, creamy Frosty and are also available with a Chocolate Frosty base.

"The friendship between Wendy's and Girl Scouts of the USA is even sweeter this year with two ways to experience a Thin Mints Frosty with both our Frosty Swirl and Frosty Fusion options," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "For so many fans, Girl Scout Cookies evoke cherished childhood memories. By bringing together these iconic treats, Wendy's celebrates the nostalgia our fans love while giving families a delicious reason to gather, connect, and create new memories together."

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with Wendy's once again to celebrate two icons coming together — the beloved Frosty and now the Frosty Fusion — in a way that delights fans and supports our girls," said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the USA. "What makes this partnership especially meaningful is that Wendy's restaurants are also opening their doors to Girl Scouts, giving troops space to sell cookies, connect with their communities and build the skills that help them reach their goals."

Together, we celebrate legendary sweet treats, connecting with local communities and the power of entrepreneurship. Cheers to a friendship (and a Frosty) worth celebrating!

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

