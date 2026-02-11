Daymond John to Open HIMSS26 Emerge Experience, Setting the Stage for Healthcare Innovation, Connections and Investment

Shark Tank Investor Headlines HIMSS26 Exclusive Innovation Summit on March 11

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformative healthcare innovation happens when bold ideas converge with visionary leadership and strategic investment. HIMSS26 attendees will have the unique opportunity to see Daymond John take the stage as the opening keynote for the Emerge Experience, the organization's premier innovation event designed for healthcare's most influential innovators, investors and decision-makers. The one-day program is part of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, at the Venetian Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas taking place March 9 - 12.

An entrepreneur, investor and among the savviest minds in business enterprise, John will kick off Emerge with a keynote centered on the summit's core pillars - Innovation, Connections and Investment - challenging attendees to think bigger and move faster in the rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem.

"Emerge brings together the people that truly move innovation forward - the investors, founders and decision makers, "said John. "I'm excited to kick off a day that explores the priorities for health systems and what payers need most right now, from energizing pitch competition showcases to one-on-one conversations with leaders and investors that turn bold ideas into action through innovation, connection, and investment."

Now in its second year, and hosted by Halle Tecco, author of Massively Better Healthcare, Emerge brings together approximately 400 senior leaders in an intimate, highly curated setting, including healthcare's executives building breakthrough health solutions, venture partners funding the next generation of healthtech companies, and C-suite executives making significant technology investments across major health systems and payer organizations.

"Emerge is where momentum is created," said Blair Dawson, Vice President, Growth Programs & CX, Informa. "Daymond John's perspective as an entrepreneur and investor makes him the perfect voice to open this experience, energize the room, and frame the conversations that will shape how capital, technology and leadership come together to drive healthcare forward."

From opening remarks and investor-focused keynotes to live startup pitch competitions and targeted matchmaking, the HIMSS26 Emerge Experience agenda delivers programming aligned to the industry's most pressing priorities over the next one to three years. The agenda includes:

Investor-Focused Keynotes and Panels exploring market trends, healthcare venture capital, strategic partnerships and pathways to scale.

exploring market trends, healthcare venture capital, strategic partnerships and pathways to scale. Live Startup Pitch Showcases featuring early- and growth-stage companies presenting innovative solutions across digital health, AI, data, cybersecurity and care delivery. Winners will be awarded in three categories: Best in Show, Winners Circle and Finalists.

featuring early- and growth-stage companies presenting innovative solutions across digital health, AI, data, cybersecurity and care delivery. Winners will be awarded in three categories: Best in Show, Winners Circle and Finalists. One-to-One Matchmaking Sessions connecting founders with investors, health system leaders and strategic partners.

connecting founders with investors, health system leaders and strategic partners. Founder and Investor Roundtables designed to encourage candid dialogue on funding readiness, commercialization and growth strategy.

designed to encourage candid dialogue on funding readiness, commercialization and growth strategy. Curated Networking Experiences facilitating meaningful relationship-building between innovators, executives and capital providers.

Attendees will also benefit from a conversation with Stephen Konya, Chief, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Konya's session will highlight practical ways to bridge policy and practice, move partnerships beyond pilot purgatory, and leverage federal interoperability tools to reduce integration friction.

The HIMSS26 Emerge Experience is made possible with support from its partners Troutman Pepper Locke, First Analysis, Clover Practice Pay, and advisors and C–suite leaders AltaMed, Curascend, Grand Ventures, Humana, Eli Lilly, LRV Health, Modern Executive Solutions, Mass General Brigham, Microsoft for Startups, Bon Secours Mercy Hospital, Medical University of South Carolina, and Stealth.

Registration for HIMSS26, including the Emerge Experience Pass, can be secured here.

For more information on the show, please visit www.himssconference.com/.

ABOUT HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. www.himssconference.com

ABOUT INFORMA CONNECT

Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist, connecting them with the knowledge they need to succeed, the relationships that matter and the ideas and opportunities that drive growth. Operating major branded events in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and other specialist markets, Informa Connect is committed to delivering exceptional content and memorable experiences. For more information, visit www.informaconnect.com.

SOURCE Informa Connect