Healthcare Technology Leaders Join Forces as Key Sponsors for HIMSS26 in Las Vegas

Top Industry Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Healthcare's Most Influential Global Event

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition today announced an exceptional lineup of Anchor Exhibitors and Premier Supporters for HIMSS26, taking place March 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year's Anchor Exhibitors - Carahsoft , eClinicalWorks , Epic , InterSystems , Microsoft and Oracle Health & Life Sciences - strengthen the HIMSS26 exhibition floor, showcasing the very best in healthcare innovation set to shape the future of care delivery, operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

The conference also welcomes an influential group of Premier Supporters, including AWS , athenahealth , Carahsoft, eClinicalWorks, Elsevier , Epic, GE HealthCare , Heidi , hellocare.ai , Hyland , InterSystems®, Microsoft, Oracle Health & Life Sciences, Philips , PointClickCare , Rubrik , Salesforce , ServiceNow® , Smarter Technologies , and Suki .

"The continued investment and leadership from our sponsors underscore the critical role of partnership in the future of healthcare transformation," said Becky Washler, VP Sales, HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, Informa Connect. "Their unparalleled support is instrumental in helping HIMSS26 drive innovation, education and strategic dialogue that provides an abundance of opportunity to healthcare professionals globally."

By bringing together technology providers, healthcare organizations and industry thought leaders in a single collaborative environment, HIMSS26 serves as a fundamental hub for immersive education sessions, world-class keynote presentations and an expansive exhibition highlighting advancements in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, interoperability and digital health transformation.

For more information on the show, please visit www.himssconference.com .

ABOUT HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. www.himssconference.com

ABOUT INFORMA CONNECT

Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist, connecting them with the knowledge they need to succeed, the relationships that matter and the ideas and opportunities that drive growth. Operating major branded events in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and other specialist markets, Informa Connect is committed to delivering exceptional content and memorable experiences. For more information, visit www.informaconnect.com .

SOURCE Informa Connect