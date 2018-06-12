Days Inn by Wyndham Forecasting Bright Skies All Summer Long Thanks to "Days InnBrella"

This custom-created portable beam of happy is an overcast day's worst enemy, thanks to light therapy-like illumination radiating from the inside. Rain stays out and sunshine stays in, making for brighter days no matter where your travels take you.

"Each day has so much to offer and at Days Inn we believe nothing—not even gloomy weather—should ruin a hard-earned vacation," said Patrick Breen, senior vice president, brand operations for Days Inn by Wyndham. "A little travel confidence, like the promise of sun-inspired rays at your fingertips, can go a long way in helping travelers seize every day and max out their travel fun. With Days InnBrella, if it rains, it can still shine."

At its nearly 1,500 hotels across the country, Days Inn's warm hospitality helps make guests' days brighter and emboldens travelers to take advantage of every possible moment, and the Days InnBrella helps do just that. This "Inn-ovation" is the first-ever umbrella to emulate the principles of LED light therapy, which research shows can help boost energy levels and improve mood. Each generates more than 4,000 LUX, giving guests boosts of energy and perking up gray days through uplifting illumination.

Beginning today, guests at Days Inn hotels in some of America's rainiest cities can power up the Days InnBrella during their stays when the weather tries to dampen summer fun:

The brand is also giving away a limited number to travelers on its Twitter handle (@DaysInn) now through June 26, 2018. For more information and full terms and conditions, visit www.daysinn.com/innbrella.

About Days Inn by Wyndham

Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with nearly 1,800 economy to upper-midscale properties located throughout the globe. Most properties offer free Wi-Fi, complimentary DayBreak® continental breakfast, meeting rooms, banquet facilities, copy and fax services, fitness centers and more. Travelers also have the opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's guest loyalty program, which can be joined for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the largest hotel franchising Company in the world, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 790,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers more than 56 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, condominiums and holiday homes globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

