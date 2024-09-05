Wyndham Debuts Registry Collection Hotels in the U.S. with Newly Renovated The Mining Exchange

Once home to the bustling stock exchange for gold and silver sourced from the Rockies, guests can now take in the hotel's rich history while enjoying modern luxuries including multiple onsite culinary outlets, a full-service spa and on-site art gallery, The Vault. Guests can also visit nearby attractions like the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, just a short distance away.

First introduced in 2021, Registry Collection Hotels are hand-picked to offer elevated guest experiences and inspire the wanderlust of today's travelers. Just three years later, the rapidly-growing portfolio now includes more than 20 world-class hotels around the globe spanning the stunning coast of Chalikidi in Greece to the bustling city center of Panama City, with nearly 10 more hotels in its pipeline.

"Today's affluent travelers increasingly crave the bespoke and immersive experiences that boutique, independently minded operators can offer. Through Registry Collection Hotels, we're committed to curating these one-of-a-kind experiences for guests—all while helping owners tap into the unparalleled scale and resources of the world's largest hotel franchisor."

- Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"The Mining Exchange has been a Colorado icon since 1902. Now, some 120 years on, we are honoring that heritage by creating a hotel imbued with local touches and human connection that has earned the distinction of being the first Registry Collection hotel in the U.S. We're proud to be joining a world-class portfolio of international hotels and adding Colorado Springs to the global roster of Registry Collection destinations."

- Bashar Wali, Founder & CEO, Practice Hospitality

A Serene Escape Amidst the Mountains

Start your day caffeinating at BLK MGK, the hotel's high craft, full-service coffee bar, enjoying locally-sourced beans from Hold Fast Coffee Co. while noshing on pastries, re-charging with signature wellness potions, and later, returning for local brews and small bites. Enjoy the beauty of Colorado as the sun sets over the mountains at the hotel's plush indoor-outdoor bar and courtyard, Golden Hour, while having sips al fresco or enjoying artisanal bites with live jazz on select evenings.

The hotel's extensive revitalization enhances all aspects of the property, anchored by guest rooms that are modern with sleek finishes featuring exposed brick, vaulted ceilings and vintage-style windows. Guests can enjoy high-quality amenities in their own ensuite bathrooms with beautiful marble finishes and stunning gem tones. For those looking for a full experience, aromatherapy, massage services and more can be booked at the hotel's full-service spa. The Mining Exchange also houses expansive functional space with 15,000 square feet of conference, event and wedding space inclusive of a ballroom, two meeting rooms, an outdoor terrace and a boardroom.

"Registry Collection Hotels provide guests with an oasis from daily life while exploring some of the most stunning destinations in the world. In the case of The Mining Exchange, the hotel seamlessly blends the rich history of its surroundings with unmatched service and elevated décor. It's an ideal example of the rich, rewarding and memorable visits for which the brand stands for."

- Leonardo Danese, Brand Leader, Registry Collection Hotels

