Daytona 500 Champion Returns to Track with CarParts.com and PowerStop

The race will serve as the final regular season race before McDowell enters the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs. There is no better track and race for the CarParts.com team before competing for a chance at the NASCAR Cup Series championship. McDowell comes back to Daytona, not only as the reigning Daytona 500 champion, but also with confidence knowing his car will be fast and that he can beat the field.

"Winning the Daytona 500, it gave our team a tremendous amount of confidence to begin the season," explained McDowell. "It triggered so much momentum for us. But, our winning Daytona 500 car is sitting in the museum. So, we had to build another fast speedway car. We took that car to Talladega and nearly won that race. We know the car is capable of winning. Our confidence comes from knowing that we can do it again."

Winning the Daytona 500 also helped the No. 34 team off the track as well. CarParts.com locked in a season-long partnership that featured McDowell in a national commercial as well as returning as the primary partner this weekend with PowerStop again on the No. 34.

"This was a case of success meeting success," explained McDowell. "We took our win at the Daytona 500 and helped share that with CarParts.com and all our partners. Everyone benefited and it helped us as a race team get better. We have had better finishes than ever before and when you see CarParts.com on TV or on social media, we hope we're a part of growing their business. We are here to tell their story, too. PowerStop returning to the program is another example of the entire program growing. It makes me excited knowing that our team has confidence, but the partners do, too."

CarParts.com offers an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly shopping platform, connecting drivers with the parts they need to get from point A to point B with confidence. With over 1 million square feet of warehouse space, the company stocks a variety of collision, repair, maintenance parts, tools, and accessories, including premium brands such as PowerStop. PowerStop pioneered the performance brake upgrade category by providing exceptional quality brake parts and complete brake kits at an affordable price. Making brake upgrades easy and hassle free.

"We have enjoyed being a part of the success with Michael and his team," said Houman Akhavan, Chief Marketing Officer at CarParts.com. "Michael has become more than a brand ambassador for us, but someone who is a part of our company. We're finding success at the same time he is, and we relate to building a winning culture together. We wish Michael the best this Saturday on his return to Daytona, and we're proud to welcome PowerStop back on the #34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang."

Saturday night's race will be televised live on NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET.

For more information,order PowerStop brakes and shop a vast catalog of auto parts, visit CarParts.com. For more information about PowerStop, visit PowerStop.com.

About CarParts.com

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

