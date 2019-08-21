Daytona Beach Recognized As Award Winning Host City For Sporting Events

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daytona Beach was recently named a SportsEvent Magazine Readers' Choice Award Winner for making a "memorable impression and rising to the next level as a sporting event host." Here are just a few of the high caliber sports activities and organizations garnering increased attention and adding to the exciting mix of spectator sports:

Daytona Beach is visited every year for world-renowned motorsports events at Daytona International Speedway , including Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, DAYTONA 500, and Coke Zero Sugar 400, which moves from July to August 29 in 2020. The state-of-the-art facility completed a $400-million renovation in 2016.

USTA Pro Circuit $25,000 Women's Pro Tennis Tournament: every January, tennis players vie for their spot at the US Open and take to the courts at the Florida Tennis Center in Daytona Beach

Largest cheer and dance competition in the world: every April for 25 consecutive years, the National Collegiate Association and National Dancing Association Cheer and Dance championships has taken place in part at the Ocean Center, the fifth largest convention center in Florida

Daytona Soccer Club, affiliated with USL League 2, debuted this spring at Daytona Stadium, which recently underwent a $20 million renovation

Daytona Tortugas: every April through September, this Cincinnati Reds Class A Advanced Affiliate team known for their award-winning Bob Ross Bobblehead give-aways and "best dressed team" in the Minor League accolades, play at historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark, which recently received nearly a $1 million state-of-the-art turf upgrade

Daytona Beach is home to the NCAA Division I Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, NJCAA Division I Daytona State College Falcons and NCAA Division II Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Eagles

Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA): home to the "Road to the LPGA," Daytona Beach is the finish line for the October Symetra Tour, a golf championship that draws top players from around the world

Top place to surf: with 47 miles of Atlantic coastline, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach were named by Coastal Living in 2018 as two of the top places to surf in Florida; nearby New Smyrna Beach hosts the National Scholastic Surfing Association's National Championships, the highest profile youth surfing event in America

DME Sports Academy partnered with Daytona Ice Arena and invested $1.5 million into renovations and expansion of the youth hockey program

For more information, visit DaytonaBeachSports.com.

