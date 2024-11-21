Dazzle and Delight with Gemmy Christmas Lighting Solutions

Merry and Bright Christmas Lights Loved by Decorators

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday lighting favorites take center stage this year with affordable, dreamy Christmas lights that are sure to make seasons bright.

In the Spotlight: Whirl-A-Motion™

Affordable, dreamy Christmas lights from Gemmy are sure to make seasons bright.

LightShow® Projection™ spotlights deliver spectacular results with minimal effort. Create an amazing focal point with one of these dramatic Whirl-A-Motion™ spotlights that project up to 15-ft wide:

Whirl-A-Motion™ Plus with 6 Slides : Six interchangeable slides let you display the perfect light show for your home. Each slide features a large white Christmas image or sentiment surrounded by colorful, whirling icons in red, green, blue, and white. The convertible tripod stake makes indoor or outdoor decorating a snap.

: Six interchangeable slides let you display the perfect light show for your home. Each slide features a large white Christmas image or sentiment surrounded by colorful, whirling icons in red, green, blue, and white. The convertible tripod stake makes indoor or outdoor decorating a snap. Whirl-A-Motion™ SNOWFLURRY®: Ornately designed and magnificent to behold, gorgeous snowflakes whirl about in this magical spotlight.

Decorator Favorites: Shooting Star® and Deluxe ColorMotion™ Light Strings

Shooting Star® light strings include a set of eight icicle bulbs in graduated sizes for a realistic look. Displaying a downward "shooting star" effect, these light strings look exquisite in trees, along rooflines, or anywhere you enjoy holiday lights. Choose from a white icicle light string or an icy blue and white icicle light string.

Deluxe ColorMotion™ light strings include 24 bulbs that deliver a coordinated, multicolor light show. Enjoy these spectacular bulbs outdoors along rooflines or in landscaping, or indoors in any location needing a colorful light show. Available in a set of smaller, classic C9 bulbs or a set of icicle light bulbs.

Connect up to 18 light strings of the same kind end to end.

Shine Bright: Elegant Star Tree Topper with White Light

Bring the magic inside with a gorgeous Acrylic Tree Topper. Styled with a seven-point acrylic star and gold base, this tree topper shines bright with white LED lights, providing the perfect finishing touch to any Christmas tree. Velcro strips ensure a secure fit.

Shop these spectacular Christmas lighting styles online or in-store at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

