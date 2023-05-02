Dazzle Dry Taps into 'Raving Fans', Maximizing Customer Base with Colling Media e-Commerce Strategy

'Raving Fans' campaign achieves over 180% average ROAS following launch

PHOENIX, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, one of Arizona's fastest-growing advertising agencies, has partnered with Dazzle Dry to discover new ways of acquiring customers. Today's savvy consumers take time to research before making purchases, with 80% of them seeking digital touchpoints, such as customer reviews.

By showcasing raving reviews from existing fans highlighting the products' features and customer experiences, these campaigns led to a significant increase in purchases (150,000%), revenue (11,927%), order value (13%), ad clicks (525%), website visits (4,200%), and a 257% ROAS through programmatic display campaigns since launching in November 2022.

Dazzle Dry's Facebook and Instagram channels saw impressive increases in purchases (19% year over year), user reach (27%), and click-through rates (35%) since launching in February 2023. To further optimize the channels, Colling Media also leveraged Dazzle Dry's existing fans to implement lookalike audience targeting alongside testimonial ad copy and creative, resulting in an 89% increase in user reach.

"Crafting digital experiences with Dazzle Dry brings the brand and its consumers together in fun ways. It's wonderful to see what happens when an audience gets introduced to a brand that serves them well. We love partnering with Dazzle Dry and helping it reach its goals," said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media.

Colling Media's research team has found Dazzle Dry's testimonial campaigns to be a powerful tool for brands to entice new customers. Unlike traditional advertising, testimonials allow satisfied customers to authentically promote the brand with messaging consumers can relate to. This approach effectively emphasizes key selling points, builds trust, and confirms a brand's integrity and quality.

Facebook proved to be an effective channel in ad engagements, where existing customers left comments on ads, such as "I love this polish!!! Dries super-fast!! Identical results to shellac without the harmful UV exposure.", and "10-15 minutes?!! I'm a professional and it's dry in 5 minutes. My clients and I adore this brand."

"It's not often you see people taking the time to leave positive comments on ads, but in this particular campaign, we were thrilled to see Dazzle Dry's fans jump at the opportunity to show how much they love the product," added Kristen O'Neall, Director of Client Services at Colling Media.

"Colling Media is an amazing digital advertising agency partner. They consistently create amazing campaign strategies for us and are always willing to adapt them based on our business needs. They truly understand our brand and our consumers, which is why we love working with them," said Jennifer Rinaldi, Director of Marketing for Dazzle Dry

