DB Schenker to Collaborate on Innovation in Supply Chain & Logistics with Plug and Play Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DB Schenker, the world's leading logistics provider, is joining a partnership with Plug and Play, the world's largest global innovation platform and most active venture capital investor. With this cooperation, DB Schenker gains access to Plug and Play's Corporate Innovation Network and enters an open exchange with innovators and thought-leaders from more than 300 corporations and tens of thousands of startups.

Markus Sontheimer, DB Schenker's CIO/CDO, says, "The logistics industry is changing at an unprecedented pace due to digital and technological disruptions. DB Schenker has been at the forefront of digital revolution in logistics and we will continue to drive change as a digital value generator for our customers. We are excited to partner with Plug and Play's unique and versatile network to start an exchange that leads us all forward in digitalizing logistics."

"With DB Schenker joining as Anchor Partner in Plug and Play Hamburg, our European Headquarters for Supply Chain & Logistics, we are excited to welcome a world-renowned expert in logistics to our network of corporates and startups," says Saeed Amidi, CEO & Founder of Plug and Play. "This space offers unprecedented opportunities and we're looking forward to exploring these together with DB Schenker in the months and years to come."

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

About DB Schenker

DB Schenker is the world's leading global logistics provider, with over 75,800 employees at around 2,000 locations around the world. DB Schenker supports industry and trade in the global exchange of goods through land transport, worldwide air and ocean freight, contract logistics and supply chain management.

DB Schenker in Sweden has around 4,000 employees and is represented in 50 locations.

For more information, visit: dbschenker.com

SOURCE Plug and Play

