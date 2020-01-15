D.C. United and Leidos Extend Presenting Partner Agreement

RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos [NYSE: LDOS], a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has extended its Presenting Partner agreement with D.C. United as the team's exclusive jersey sponsor through the 2021 season. The agreement extends the reach of the Leidos brand with a savvy soccer audience both domestically and internationally. Additionally, Leidos will support soccer at the grassroots level through jersey sponsorships with various youth soccer clubs in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Alabama.

Under the agreement, the Leidos logo will continue to be prominently featured on the front of the team's jersey, displayed throughout Audi Field and all of the team's marketing and media assets. The sponsorship will also enable both Leidos and D.C. United to continue engaging the community and charitable partners through events like Armed Forces Week, a custom program aimed at thanking military members and veterans for their service.

"Leidos is pleased to extend our relationship with D.C. United as enthusiasm for soccer in the U.S. continues to grow," said Leidos Senior Vice President Melissa Koskovich. "We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the team, and leveraging our sponsorship for branding, recruiting, and engagement activities at Audi Field and other venues."

Leidos has been an integral partner for D.C. United as they entered a new chapter at the club with the opening of their new soccer-specific stadium at Audi Field in July 2018 and the arrival of international soccer icon, Wayne Rooney. With the opening of Segra Field for the Black-and-Red's new USL Championship affiliate, Loudoun United FC, and the scheduled opening of D.C. United's new training facility in Leesburg, Va., in Fall 2020, D.C. United and Leidos will have additional touchpoints to engage with local communities and fans.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Leidos for the years ahead," Jason Levien, D.C. United Co-Chairman & CEO, said. "We formed our partnership seven seasons ago, and it has been a terrific relationship. We're looking forward to our next chapter together."

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are one of the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).

United have called the District home for the past 24 seasons and continued that tradition when they moved into their new state-of-the-art and soccer-specific stadium at Audi Field in Southwest D.C., in July 2018.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 34,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

