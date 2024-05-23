DCKAP Integrator Earns Six G2 Software Badges in Spring 2024

ERP Integration Platform for Distributors Recognized for Best-in-Class Support, High Performer Americas

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCKAP, a leader in software solutions for distributors, announces that its flagship integration software, DCKAP Integrator, has earned six trust badges by G2.com, the world's largest software marketplace. These G2 badges highlight DCKAP's commitment to excellence, as evidenced by verified user reviews. DCKAP has consistently earned G2 trust badges in various categories for several years.

DCKAP has been honored with the following G2 badges:

DCKAP Integrator earned several trust badges from G2.com, including Top Performer Americas DCKAP Integrator earned the "Users Most Likely to Recommend" Trust Badge from G2.com, the world's largest software marketplace

Users Most Likely to Recommend

Easiest to Use

Best Support

Easiest to Do Business With

High Performer Americas

Best Meets Requirements

Empowering Seamless ERP Integration

DCKAP Integrator is recognized for empowering B2B users in distribution and manufacturing to seamlessly connect ERP, eCommerce, and CRM systems. As a powerful ERP integration platform, DCKAP Integrator provides secure, customized cloud-based integrations, reducing manual errors and saving time.

DCKAP Integrator integrates with leading ERPs like Epicor Prophet 21, Epicor Eclipse, Infor, SAP, DDI, and Microsoft Dynamics, along with popular e-commerce and CRM platforms such as Magento/Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, Shopify, Salesforce, and Hubspot.

"We are honored that G2 recognizes DCKAP Integrator for its excellent support and popularity among users," said Karthik Chidambaram, Founder and CEO of DCKAP. "Our integration platform helps hundreds of distributor locations integrate their systems — ERP, eCommerce, CRM, inventory, accounting, logistics, marketplaces, and other applications — for real-time, automated data flow."

DCKAP Integrator is listed in the G2 categories for E-Commerce Data Integration, API Management, and iPaas categories. Being recognized by G2 trust badges confirms DCKAP's commitment to user-friendly design, exceptional support, and robust performance.

G2.com Verified User Feedback

G2 badges reflect real user experiences, providing a reliable benchmark for technology products.

Here's what users had to say about DCKAP:

"A well-run integration project that got the results we were looking for," says John G. from a mid-market company.

says John G. from a mid-market company. "Excellent product and a great team to help implement the tool! The project was so painless compared to other software projects I have overseen. I cannot say anything but positive things," says Sean P. from a small business.

More Information

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. To learn more, visit g2.com .

About DCKAP

DCKAP is a digital solutions leader that helps distributors make their systems talk to each other. Its cutting-edge solutions simplify e-commerce, software integrations, and product information management, ensuring B2B businesses stay ahead in an increasingly digital world. Its flagship product, DCKAP Integrator, is used by distributors and manufacturers to automate data between ERP, e-commerce, and CRM systems. Founded in 2005, DCKAP is a global and distributed team headquartered in Austin, TX. Visit DCKAP at dckap.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

