DCKAP Summit 2019 - The Digital Commerce Conference

Join our one-day conference for a chance to connect with distinguished speakers and an array of B2B and B2C brands. This year's event will feature 15+ Speakers, 100+ Brands, and 150+ attendees. DCKAP proudly showcases innovation across a suite of premium products, including CLORAS , Productimize , flexiPIM , and QA Touch .

Who can attend?

Merchants

B2B/B2C Brands, Manufacturers, Distributors, Wholesalers, and Retailers can grab the opportunity of being a part of the DCKAP Summit 2019 with a complimentary code (SUPERSUMMIT100), where they can explore the most effective eCommerce growth strategies.

Speakers and Agenda

BigCommerce Global SVP of Sales, Marc Ostryniec, Edwards Lifesciences Chief Enterprise Architect, Feroze Bilgrami, DCKAP Founder & CEO, Karthik Chidambaram, and Nexcess VP of Global Channel Sales, Jeries Eadeh, will share their respective enterprise playbooks for digital transformation.

Also taking the stage at DCKAP Summit will be Bolt Enterprise Strategist, Loren Kelly, Gorgias Strategic Partnerships Manager, Billy McClennan, Shopify Plus Large Merchant Success Manager, Diana Newman, Avalara Strategic Alliance Manager, Steve Hoffmann, dotdigital Senior Account Executive, Stephen Cohen, and dotdigital Partner Manager, James Simpson.

Representative list of Attending Companies

Adobe, Magento, Sugarfina, PDC, DDI Systems, Brady Corp, Kaiser Permanente, Vitalibis, Element vape, CPAP supply USA, Implant Direct, E-ZUP, and 85 more companies.

Check out the Speakers section for more details, as well as the Agenda and Attendee list.

About

DCKAP empowers the merchant community through its digital products and services as an industry-leading digital commerce agency with 14+ years of experience and 300+ accounts served successfully. We specialize in building digital products with seamless integration and delivering high-performance digital commerce solutions.

For more information on Products and Services:

www.dckap.com

