DCMA Leader to Discuss Strategies for 2024 with GovConWire and Unanet in Fireside Chat

News provided by

Unanet

30 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

DULLES, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCons), will host a dialog with the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) about the future direction of the agency and their initiatives for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. The virtual event is in conjunction with leading industry publication GovConWire and registration is complimentary.

The Defense Contract Management Agency is tasked with the vital responsibility of providing contract administration services for the Department of Defense. As contracting activity continues to increase across the federal ecosystem, the DCMA has become more important than ever before.

What: Fireside Chat with the DCMA

When: 9:00 a.m.10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Where: Virtual event organized by Executive Mosaic LLC. Interested participants can register for the free event through GovConWire at https://events.govconwire.com/events/register/?e=7018X000001aqVRQAY

Who: LTG David Bassett - Director, Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA)
Army Lt. Gen. David G. Bassett is the director of the Defense Contract Management Agency, headquartered at Fort Lee, Virginia. As the director, he leads a Department of Defense agency consisting of more than 12,000 civilians and military personnel who manage more than 300,000 contracts performed at more than 10,000 locations worldwide with a total value in excess of $5 trillion.

Kim KosterVP of Product Marketing, Unanet
Kim Koster is vice president of GovCon Strategy for Unanet. Koster has more than 34 years of experience in project management and accounting for government contractors. She has served in senior leadership positions at Unanet, ATK, Raytheon Missile Systems and JAVELIN Joint Venture She supports GovCons in their effort to streamline project management, accounting and other business processes. She recently co-wrote the GAUGE Report with Christine Williamson, senior partner of the Government Contracting Practice at CohnReznick.

About Unanet
Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,600 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet

Also from this source

Awards, GAUGE Report, and New Customer Wins Drive Unanet's Successful Third Quarter

Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for the...

Leading Multinational Construction Firm Azteca-Omega Group Selects Unanet CRM to Streamline Business Development and Proposals

Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.