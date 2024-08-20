Dcode Capital Makes Investment in Nucleus Security to Solve Critical Cybersecurity Challenges for Federal Organizations

Unified vulnerability management streamlines vulnerability analysis, triage, and remediation

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security , the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability management, announced an investment by Dcode Capital , a growth-stage venture capital firm backed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Dcode Capital's investment follows Nucleus Security's FedRAMP® Moderate authorization and further validates the critical impact of the company's Unified Vulnerability Management platform for Federal organizations.

"Since we took part in its advisory program in 2021, Dcode Capital has been an important supporter of Nucleus Security, and we're grateful for the opportunity to continue our partnership through this investment," said Stephen Carter, co-founder and CEO of Nucleus Security. "Dcode Capital's support comes on the heels of our FedRAMP authorization earlier this year. We're incredibly proud of that achievement, especially as it has opened the gate for addressing key federal missions. Now, with Dcode Capital's connections, knowledge, and first-hand experience, we're one step closer to achieving our mission to solve the most critical cybersecurity challenges for the most essential organizations in the government sector."

Traditional vulnerability management often relies on multiple, fragmented tools and disjointed processes, making it challenging for the public sector to keep pace with the rapid evolution of cyber threats. Nucleus Security addresses these shortcomings by offering a unified vulnerability management platform that consolidates vulnerability data across various systems, providing a centralized view for navigating the intricacies of vulnerability analysis, triage, and remediation.

By streamlining vulnerability and risk management processes, Nucleus Security aims to effectively address the challenges faced by federal organizations, defense contractors, and FedRAMP cloud service providers (CSPs) in complying with federal directives and regulations.

"Government agencies are actively seeking best-of-breed commercial technologies to modernize and improve their security processes," said Dcode Capital managing partner and CIA veteran Rebecca Gevalt. "Nucleus Security's vulnerability management solution simplifies the complexities inherent in vulnerability analysis and provides agencies with the visibility and risk intelligence to effectively remediate threats. Having secured FedRAMP authorization earlier this year, Nucleus has demonstrated the rigor, commitment, and technical excellence we seek in companies we invest in. Effective vulnerability management is critical to our national cybersecurity efforts. We believe Nucleus Security can make a big impact in addressing this challenge."

Dcode Capital joins In-Q-Tel, Arthur Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, along with Nucleus' strategic partners, including Thundercat, Norseman, Carahsoft, Guidepoint Federal, and other leading solution providers.

About Dcode Capital

Dcode Capital invests alongside leading venture firms in commercially successful, high-growth technology companies that can dramatically improve the way the federal government serves and protects the American people. Dcode Capital launched from Dcode, an advisory firm that accelerates stage-agnostic venture-backed tech companies into the federal market and teaches the federal government how to find and contract with innovative tech companies. For more, visit www.dcodecapital.com .

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

To learn more about Nucleus Security for Government, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/government/

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/demo-on-demand/ .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Nucleus Security