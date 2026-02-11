Nucleus Security Secures $20M Series C to Meet Surging Enterprise Demand for Exposure Management

Helping Organizations Prioritize Risk and Drive Coordinated Remediation at Scale

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, today announced a $20 million Series C funding round led by Delta-v Capital. Nucleus has emerged as the system of record for assets, vulnerabilities, and exposures, and the automation engine to remediate what matters most to prevent breaches.

Nucleus is leading an industry shift away from traditional vulnerability scanning to building an exposure management orchestration platform that operationalizes context, adapts to each enterprise, and closes the gap between data and action. Nucleus integrates security and asset data from more than 200 tools, business context, and AI-driven exploit intelligence into a shared, up-to-date view of exposure to drive prioritized action and measurable risk reduction across the organization.

In the past year, Nucleus has led a major replacement cycle among enterprise customers, as organizations replace expensive, homegrown vulnerability management tools that can no longer meet their needs. Nucleus provides a proven, scalable system of record, creating a uniquely compelling growth opportunity for the company in 2026 and beyond.

"This investment reinforces what our customers already know: security teams need speed, clarity, and real outcomes, not more data. We're helping organizations cut through the noise, prioritize the risks that matter most, and reduce exposure faster in today's cloud and AI-driven environments," said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO of Nucleus Security.

"Built by practitioners, the platform has emerged as the orchestration platform organizations need to unify risk across the growing sources of exposure data across IT, cloud, application, and OT environments, without vendor lock-in. Vulnerability and exposure management is increasingly a board-level responsibility; we believe Nucleus is uniquely positioned to define the next phase of this market," said Connor Heard, Principal at Delta-v Capital.

"We invested in Nucleus because the team understood that exposure management is about driving action," said Ryan Kruizenga, General Partner at Arthur Ventures. "Over time, they've proven they can execute, building a platform that scales with modern organizations, delivers real operational rigor, and consistently turns complex risk signals into measurable outcomes. Nucleus has evolved from a strong vision into a category-defining company."

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

