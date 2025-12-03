DCPacket Joins VoltServer's Solution Partner Program to Advance Digital Electricity® Adoption

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer, the pioneering leader in fault-managed power systems and creator of Digital Electricity®, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with DCPacket, a pioneering data center power distribution solutions provider.

To advance next-generation power initiatives and develop standardized global solutions, VoltServer believes it's crucial to partner with other industry innovators. This level of collaboration helps champion and accelerate the adoption of fault-managed power.

Working alongside industry-leading power and connectivity partners, VoltServer is redefining how power is delivered for today's most demanding applications. It provides integrated, end-to-end systems designed to work seamlessly and solve more intelligently, setting a new standard for reliability, sustainability, and reach.

At DCPacket, the partnership with VoltServer embodies a shared commitment to revolutionizing data center power distribution through fault-managed power Digital Electricity®. By seamlessly integrating DCPacket's flagship Titan Platform with VoltServer's patented technology, the companies deliver unparalleled value: touch-safe, low-voltage DC power transmission over standard data cables that reduces installation costs by up to 50%, minimizes downtime through real-time fault detection, and supports hyperscale AI and edge computing environments with resilient, sustainable infrastructure. This collaboration accelerates innovation, drives operational efficiency, and future-proofs data centers for the demands of tomorrow—demonstrating that true partnership powers progress at scale.

"This partnership with VoltServer is a game-changer for the data center market, where power density and reliability are non-negotiable. By combining DCPacket DC-power distribution platform with Digital Electricity®, we're delivering resilient, cost-effective solutions that cut downtime risks and accelerate deployments—empowering operators to scale sustainably in an era of exploding edge computing demands," stated Scotty Lynn, Managing Director at DCPacket.

Through its Solution Partner Program, VoltServer gives vetted organizations access to its patented technology and products. This creates many opportunities to license, embed, private-label, or resell Digital Electricity as part of their own business offerings.

"Our mission is to make it simpler for our partners to integrate and deploy fault-managed power," explains Ronna Davis, CRO at VoltServer. "By providing hands-on support, proven technology, and a robust ecosystem, we empower our partners to confidently bring new technology to market knowing that Digital Electricity is handling power delivery."

Digital Electricity is the only proven, trademarked technology built and deployed at scale for complex and demanding projects that call for increasingly more power. By enabling thousands of kilowatts of power to be delivered safely, on-demand, and with radical efficiency, it transforms power distribution. Digital Electricity will be the power behind DCPacket's Titan Platform ensuring unmatched performance, operational flexibility, and future-ready scalability.

To learn more about VoltServer's strategic partners, visit www.voltserver.com/partners .

About VoltServer

VoltServer® transforms power distribution through patented Digital Electricity® technology that is smarter, safer, and more reliable. As the recognized leader in fault-managed power, we enable infrastructure across telecom, transportation, enterprise, and industrial markets to meet the demands of tomorrow—today. Our integrated, end-to-end systems deliver thousands of kilowatts of power safely and more efficiently for rapid deployment and lower CAPEX/OPEX costs. From cutting-edge venues to critical infrastructures, Digital Electricity sets the standard for alternative power innovation, resiliency, and reach. Learn more at www.voltserver.com .

About DCPacket

DCPacket is a pioneering data center power distribution solutions provider, specializing in fault-managed Digital Electricity® technology that delivers safe, efficient DC power over standard data cables. As an official Solution Partner to VoltServer, the company integrates its flagship Titan Platform to enable seamless energy packet transmission, slashing installation costs by up to 50% and supporting high-density AI and edge computing environments. DCPacket is laser-focused on transforming data center infrastructure with resilient, low-voltage systems that minimize downtime, enhance sustainability, and future-proof operations for the exploding demands of global hyperscale facilities.

