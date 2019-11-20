ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been awarded a 5-year, $93.4 million prime task order to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance & Special Operations Forces Directorate's Helicopter Program Office (HPO) under the Air Force's EPASS program. DCS will provide a broad range of acquisition, engineering, scientific, research, and administrative support for USAF aircraft research, development, production, life cycle acquisition, and sustainment.

DCS Awarded $93.4M Task Order to Support AFLCMC/WIH Helicopter Program Office

Full performance will commence December 2019 from a new DCS facility near Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio and will grow to include work at Duke Field (Eglin AFB Auxiliary Field #3) in Florida. Fully staffed, this effort is expected to comprise 95 personnel from DCS and subcontractors Naval Systems, Inc.; Sumaria, Inc.; and PE Systems.

"This is an exciting new opportunity for DCS to grow our Wright-Patterson AFB footprint and expand our support of DoD helicopters through these ACAT 1 programs," Executive Vice President Larry Egbert stated. "Our rotary wing capabilities and background are well aligned to HPO mission requirements and we look forward to supporting the AFLCMC/WIH command and mission."

About the Program

The HPO mission encompasses the delivery and fielding of new and updated rotary wing aircraft including the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH) and the UH-1N Replacement. The HPO supports USAF helicopters and systems as well as helicopter Foreign Military Sales.

The CRH recovers personnel from hostile or denied territory as well as conducts humanitarian, civil search and rescue, disaster relief, casualty/medical evacuation, and non-combatant evacuation missions. The HH-60W is a dual-piloted, multi-engine, vertical takeoff platform that provides vertical lift capability along with enhanced command and control communications technology to meet Air Force Personnel Recovery mission requirements.

The UH-1N replacement program addresses vertical-lift mission requirements for Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Force District of Washington, Pacific Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command, and the Air Education and Training Command. The program replaces the Air Force legacy UH-1N fleet used to protect American's intercontinental ballistic missile bases. The program includes up to 84 aircraft, training devices and associated support equipment.

About DCS Corporation

DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the Department of Defense and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our 1,400+ employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com .

