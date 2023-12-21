DCS Corporation and Infoscitex Merge

Two Proud Legacies, One Bright Future

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation announced the successful merger of its wholly owned subsidiary, Infoscitex (IST) into DCS effective January 1, 2024.

"The completion of this merger represents an important milestone in our company's journey," said Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "This is an exciting next step in the evolution of DCS, further integrating IST's impressive array of technical capabilities to better serve our customers."

Infoscitex Logo (PRNewsfoto/DCS Corporation)
Since its acquisition by DCS in 2012, IST has operated as a wholly owned subsidiary to preserve brand equity and name recognition within the marketplace. The companies have worked together to leverage cross-corporate capabilities including a complementary portfolio of aerospace and defense technologies. The integrated DCS organization will continue to build on program support areas including human-machine interfaces, modeling and simulation frameworks, weapon systems effectiveness analysis, simulation-based research and development, human-autonomy systems, cognitive neuroscience, aerospace physiology, biodynamics research, intel production, operations research and analysis, human-centered AI development, and sensor modeling simulation and analysis.

"IST and DCS are fully integrated and now work under common processes and systems," commented Mike Gilkey, DCS Executive Vice President and IST Sector Manager. "We are especially strong here in Dayton, supporting DCS and IST legacy customers including eight Directorates of AFRL, AFLCMC, AFNWC, ACC, DARPA and Army DEVCOM/CCDC/AvMC." 

DCS and IST share long histories of innovation and a successful partnership. DCS was founded in 1977 by three men brought together by a common vision—to form a company that was "employee oriented, produced quality products and had integrity" to support the Warfighter. DCS has experienced steady growth, and today has more than 2,100 employee-owners at locations across the United States.

IST was formed in 2000 in Waltham, Massachusetts as an IT services company. In 2005, IST acquired the Small Business Portfolio of Foster-Miller. In 2006, IST acquired Systran Federal Corporation to expand its support to the U.S. Air Force, establishing the company's presence in Dayton, Ohio.

About DCS
An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

Contact: DCS Media, [email protected], 571-227-6000

SOURCE DCS Corporation

