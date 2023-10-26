DCS Corporation Awarded $168M Contract to Extend Operational Support to Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has announced the award of a 5-year, $168M contract to provide operational support services to the Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems (PEO GCS) including all subordinate organizations, and the Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA). Work will be performed at the Detroit Arsenal in Warren, MI and in Washington, DC.

DCS Corporation facility in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
With this award, DCS will continue its legacy of providing operational support services to Project Manager Main Battle Tank Systems (PM MBTS) while expanding that support to include PEO GCS, PM Self Propelled Howitzer Systems (SPHS), PM Mounted Armored Vehicles (MAV), PM Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT), Project Lead Future Battle Platforms (PL FBP), PM XM30, and PL Capability Transition & Product Integration (CT&PI).

"PEO GCS is a key customer for DCS," commented Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "The broader scope of support offered under this consolidated contract will allow us to leverage our current PM MBTS support and build upon our operational support to customer priorities."

The DCS Team also includes Defense Acquisition Support (DAS) Services, LLC; MDB Group, LLC; Millennium Corporation; and Technical Professional Services (TPS) Inc.

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A. Approved for Public Release.

Contact: DCS Media, [email protected], 571-227-6000 

SOURCE DCS Corporation

