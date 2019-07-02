DCS Corporation Honored for Excellence in "Employee Ownership" Communications

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ESOP Association recognized DCS Corporation as the recipient of the 2019 Annual Award for Communications Excellence (AACE) in the category of "A Series of Special Events, More than 250 Employees". The AACE Awards are sponsored each year by the Association to recognize the outstanding communications and educational programs of its members. The awards are presented each May at the Association's National Conference in Washington, DC to companies that have excelled in communications regarding their ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) and its meaning to the company's employee-owners.

DCS Corp Employee-Owners

To win an AACE, a company must demonstrate the overall quality and quantity of employee-owner education, contributions of employee-owners, integration of the ESOP into the company culture, frequency of ownership communications, involvement and response of employee-owners, encouragement of ownership attitudes, clear explanations, creative ideas, graphic design, and technical quality in one of seven categories. Video, Printed Materials, Intranet, Employee Ownership Marketing, One Special Event, Series of Special Events, and Total Communications. A panel of five judges representing the ESOP Association's membership evaluates all AACE entries and selects the winners.

DCS Corporation's winning submission showcased their Ownership Rewards program which encourages participation that fosters ownership and employee engagement. The program provides employee-owners the opportunity to actively participate and support Ownership events such as monthly educational webinars, corporate-wide recognition events, and community outreach initiatives.

"Winning this award is a great honor and we are again deeply humbled," commented Alan Johnson, Systems Engineer, and employee-owner. "We are grateful to be a part of an employee-owned company, and appreciative of the opportunity to demonstrate, in a public way, how employee ownership leads to superior performance for our customers while fairly sharing the company's success built upon that performance with our fellow employee-owners."

DCS Corporation is an employee-owned company located in Alexandria, Virginia. DCS Corporation offers advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the Department of Defense and the national security sector.

CONTACT: dcscommunications@dcscorp.com, 571-227-6000

SOURCE DCS Corporation