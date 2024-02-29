DCS Corporation Names Jim Belcher Vice President of Ground Vehicle Systems Division

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Belcher as its new Vice President of Ground Vehicle Systems.

Jim Belcher

Jim joined Infoscitex Corporation (IST) in 2004 where he led the Advanced Materials Group, developing solutions for stabilized solid rocket fuel, smart coatings for turbine compressors, and radiation hardened satellite solar arrays. Following the acquisition of IST by DCS, he managed the Special Programs Branch focusing on systems engineering with advanced materials and electronics to develop active thermal control, e-textiles, tethered drone power systems, and ground vehicle armor systems.

Since 2018, Jim has led DCS's Systems Engineering Department, providing systems and electrical engineering support to the Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) at the Detroit Arsenal. In this position, Jim managed significant growth in areas of Vetronics, high-voltage power systems, production support, embedded robotic systems and safety systems architecture.

"The DCS Ground Vehicle Systems team is happy to have such a strong leader in this critical position for our company and customers," commented Bill Protzman, DCS President and Chief Operating Officer. "Jim's passion and focus building multidisciplinary teams and leading them to solve the most difficult technical challenges facing our U.S. Armed Forces is a great benefit to DCS and our warfighters."

In his new role, Jim will continue building teams to advance military ground vehicle open systems architectures, electrification, autonomous systems, and safety, prototyping and fabrication, lifecycle cost reduction, and field service support. He will also serve as DCS's contract Program Manager for the recently awarded $2.1B Technical Engineering Services (TES II) contract with GVSC.

Jim holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire. He has 22 years of technology development, engineering management and project management experience supporting the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force. U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and other U.S. Government organizations.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

CONTACT: DCS Media, [email protected], 571-227-6000

