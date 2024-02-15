DCS Corporation Names Todd MacLeod Vice President of its TACOM PM Support Division

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd MacLeod to Vice President and Division Manager of the TACOM PM Support Division, effective January 1, 2024.

Todd MacLeod

Todd has been a consistent driver of growth, providing engineering, operations, and acquisition support to Program Executive Office (PEO) Ground Combat Systems (GCS) and PEO Combat Support & Combat Service Support (CS&CSS). In this new role, Todd will look to continue that growth while maintaining a team of defense acquisition professionals who consistently deliver high quality support to their customers.

Todd joined DCS in June 2001 as an electrical engineer supporting the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) (formerly Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC)). He served in various systems engineering roles supporting System Integration Lab (SIL) development, software development, network integration, and project management. He held the position of TACOM PM Branch Manager and subsequently TACOM PM Department Manager. Todd brings a total of 29 years of ground vehicle and automotive experience to the position.

"We look forward to Todd continuing to pave the way for opportunities within our TACOM PM Support Division and for our Army Customers," commented Bill Protzman, DCS COO.

Todd holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University as well as a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Wayne State University.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

Contact: DCS Media, [email protected], 571-227-6000

SOURCE DCS Corporation