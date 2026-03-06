DDC Sync® by The DDC Group Reimagined to Unify Capture, Governance, and Analytics in One Platform

The DDC Group Announces Newly Transformed DDC Sync® Data Platform Delivering Trusted, AI-Ready Intelligence.

EVERGREEN, Colo., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DDC Group, an AI-first, global leader in business process management ("BPM"), today announces the launch of its reengineered DDC Sync® solution as a data orchestration platform. This evolution marks a significant step forward, designing the platform as a comprehensive, end-to-end solution designed to convert documents and raw data into trusted, governed, and AI-ready intelligence for organizations worldwide.

The reimagined DDC Sync® Data Platform moves beyond its original, data-capture scope, now offering a modular architecture that ensures data integrity and actionable insight across the entire data lifecycle. This design allows organizations to deploy the specific capabilities they need today and seamlessly expand as their data complexity and AI maturity grow. The platform empowers businesses to accelerate operations, reduce risk, and make confident, data-driven decisions with greater speed and control.

"Technology moves fast, but your business needs to move smarter. We redesigned DDC Sync® to be modular because no two organizations scale at the same pace or face the same hurdles," said Nimesh Akhauri, Chief Executive Officer of The DDC Group. "Whether you need to solve a specific bottleneck today or overhaul your entire data ecosystem for tomorrow, this platform adapts to you. It's about giving our clients the freedom to grow without the fear of outgrowing their technology."

The integrated platform is built upon five core modules that work in concert to deliver powerful results:

DDC Sync® Capture : The intelligent intake layer that ingests documents and unstructured inputs, ensuring data enters the organization faster and more consistently from the very start.

The intelligent intake layer that ingests documents and unstructured inputs, ensuring data enters the organization faster and more consistently from the very start. DDC Sync® Extract : Applies advanced AI and machine learning to convert documents into clean, structured, and usable data, dramatically reducing manual effort.

Applies advanced AI and machine learning to convert documents into clean, structured, and usable data, dramatically reducing manual effort. DDC Sync® Transform : Standardizes, enriches, and governs structured data, creating enterprise-grade, analytics-ready assets for use across systems.

Standardizes, enriches, and governs structured data, creating enterprise-grade, analytics-ready assets for use across systems. DDC Sync® Validate : Combines AI-driven confidence scoring with human-in-the-loop review to ensure production-grade accuracy in critical workflows.

Combines AI-driven confidence scoring with human-in-the-loop review to ensure production-grade accuracy in critical workflows. DDC Sync® Analyze: Delivers dashboards, forecasting, and embedded analytics, turning trusted data into the actionable intelligence that drives performance.

This unified approach provides customers with tangible benefits, including faster processing and approvals, higher data accuracy, and stronger governance and compliance controls. By turning data into a source of actionable insight, the DDC Sync® Data Platform provides a scalable foundation for automation and enables organizations to achieve measurable improvements in operational efficiency and strategic decision-making.

To learn more about how The DDC Group is influencing the future of business operations, click here.

About The DDC Group:

The DDC Group is an AI-first operations partner, redefining operations for the digital era, serving clients in the shipping and logistics, energy and utilities, retail and e-commerce, automotive, banking and finance, healthcare, and insurance industries. The DDC Group runs complex and high-stakes operations using intelligent automation, disciplined execution, and end-to-end accountability to deliver real-world impact at scale. Most providers promise efficiency. We promise results. To learn more about The DDC Group, visit theddcgroup.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Sabrina Williams at [email protected].

SOURCE The DDC Group