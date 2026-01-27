DDI Data Reveals Only 8% of Executives Are Strong at Leading Through Change

Preparedness to manage change has declined by nearly half over the past five years as leaders struggle to keep pace with accelerated change

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DDI, a global leadership company, today released new data analysis examining leaders' ability to navigate change. Only 13% of HR leaders believe their organization's leaders are very capable of anticipating and reacting to change, and just 18% of leaders say they feel very prepared to do so, according to survey data from DDI's Global Leadership Forecast. Even more concerning: the number of leaders who feel prepared to manage change has declined by nearly half over the past five years, from 25% to 13%.

"The global, technological, and competitive landscape over the past decade has translated into a transformation agenda for companies. This cascades into change at all levels," said Tacy M. Byham, Ph.D., CEO of DDI. "To keep pace, organizations must view change as standard-operating-procedure."

How Ready Are Leaders To Drive Change?

DDI's simulation assessment data from more than 100,000 frontline, mid-level, and executive leaders reveals a systemic gap in change leadership capability. While the majority of leaders across all levels are struggling, executives are particularly weak at leading through change.

Executives: Just 8% demonstrate strong change leadership despite their positional authority.

Just demonstrate strong change leadership despite their positional authority. Mid-Level Leaders: 30% are strong in leading change, yet one in four still needs significant development.

are strong in leading change, yet one in four still needs significant development. Emerging and Frontline Leaders: Only 15% are strong in facilitating change, while 39% require significant development.

Where Are Leaders Struggling Most With Change?

While leaders have the authority to make change happen, DDI's data shows they are weak in the underlying behaviors, such as emotional engagement, empathy, and influence, that help change become transformation. The behaviors leaders struggle most with include:

Rewarding Change: Only 1% of executives are strong at visibly rewarding desired behaviors, simply assuming alignment happens once direction is set.

Only are strong at visibly rewarding desired behaviors, simply assuming alignment happens once direction is set. Stretching Boundaries: Just 4% of executives are strong in this area, as they may worry about disrupting short-term performance or challenging entrenched norms.

Just are strong in this area, as they may worry about disrupting short-term performance or challenging entrenched norms. Addressing Change Resistance: 11% of executives are strong at this, as they're often shielded from dissent and may experience resistance as personal or disruptive.

are strong at this, as they're often shielded from dissent and may experience resistance as personal or disruptive. Asking Questions: Only 10% of mid-level leaders are strong in this area, facing pressure to execute quickly, which can reward answers over curiosity.

Who's Most Equipped To Lead Change?

DDI's analysis across different groups suggests exposure to rapid change, fewer structural constraints, and opportunities to adapt in real time may help build change leadership capability. The groups with the highest change readiness include:

Gen Z: Leaders in this generation are 1.5X more likely to feel prepared to anticipate and respond to rapid change.

Leaders in this generation are to feel prepared to anticipate and respond to rapid change. Small Businesses: Organizations with 100 or fewer employees are twice as likely as larger enterprises for HR to report that their leaders are prepared.

Organizations with 100 or fewer employees are as larger enterprises for HR to report that their leaders are prepared. Women: Compared to their male counterparts, women leaders report slightly higher confidence (1.3X) in their effectiveness at managing change.

"There's a stark disconnect between the accelerated change organizations are facing and leaders' ability to mobilize teams in an uncertain world," said Rosey Rhyne, senior research manager of DDI's Center for Analytics and Behavioral Research. "Yet, HR teams can help: When leaders have access to high-quality assessment and development programs to provide them with self-insight and growth, they are 5.6x more likely to effectively anticipate and react to change."

For more data and insights on leading through change, read DDI's blog post or join the Change-Ready Leaders Don't Happen By Accident webinar on Feb. 25 at noon EST.

About DDI

DDI is the global leadership company that helps organizations build the leaders they need today and prepare for tomorrow. For over 55 years, we've helped organizations hire, develop, and promote exceptional leaders. Across all levels from emerging leaders to C-suite executives, we deliver integrated assessment and development solutions, leveraging data to guide talent decisions and accelerate leadership growth. This Continuous Leadership Intelligence approach enables organizations to anticipate leadership needs before they become urgent and build the precise capabilities their business strategies demand. Grounded in behavioral science, DDI helps the world's leading organizations achieve lasting success through better leadership. Learn more at ddi.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE DDI