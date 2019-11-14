DDN Expands Data Management Capabilities and Launches New Range of Platforms for AI and HPC

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management, today announced new infrastructure and multicloud solutions ahead of its return to the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC19).

At the conference (booth #617), DDN will demonstrate the next generation of SFA® platforms, new data management features of its EXAScaler® "EXA5" file solution, which will be generally available over the next two calendar quarters. These solutions and features reinforce DDN's position as the data platform of choice for performance at scale by further helping customers effectively deploy, manage and accelerate next generation AI and analytics workloads. The DDN booth will be an opportunity to review how these products were designed and perfected for production-level AI workloads and use cases.

"We are adding serious data management, collaboration and security capabilities to the most scalable file solution in the world. EXA5 gives you mission critical availability whilst consistently performing at scale," said James Coomer, senior vice president of product, DDN. "Our 20 years' experience in delivering the most powerful at-scale data platforms is all baked into EXA5. We outperform everything on the market and now we do so with unmatched capability."

DDN's EXA5 file system is enhanced to support multicloud productivity with a scalable S3 object interface. Currently, many AI deployments are made up of multiple storage types which are deployed depending on the stage of the data lifecycle. This creates distributed islands of data and additional administrative complexity. By supporting parallel file access, NFS/SMB and S3 from a single data platform, EXA5 solutions simplify data access by creating a single data repository that can service the entire workflow at scale.

The entire lineup of SFA platforms will be refreshed for additional performance efficiency and expanded capability. The SFA18KX™ , SFA7990X™ , SFA400NVX™ , and SFA200NX™ systems bring a combination of more appliance functionality and performance, with new levels of simplicity

Additionally, DDN will reveal details of its vision for HPC and AI at-scale roadmap and its collaboration with NVIDIA on a number of exciting solutions at the DDN User Group in association with SC19 on Mon. Nov. 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Denver, Embassy Suites Downtown. Also featured will be a variety of customer presentations highlighting how they are leveraging ease of management and parallelism at-scale within DDN's infrastructure to achieve breakthrough results.

Other Places You Can Find DDN at SC19:

Sun. Nov. 17 , 4:40 p.m. - HPC Day with the NextPlatform – Sven Oehme , Chief Research Officer, will be presenting DDN's vision for the coming IO revolution for AI and HPC (Space Gallery, Denver )

, - HPC Day with the NextPlatform – , Chief Research Officer, will be presenting DDN's vision for the coming IO revolution for AI and HPC (Space Gallery, ) Tues. Nov. 19 , 12:15 p.m. - The IO-500 and the Virtual Institute of I/O BOF, Sven Oehme , presenting with partner NVIDIA (Room 205-207)

, - The IO-500 and the Virtual Institute of I/O BOF, , presenting with partner NVIDIA (Room 205-207) Wed. Nov. 20 , 11 a.m. - Exhibitor Forum: Flexible HPC Storage: The Architectures and Pathways to an Independent Future, James Coomer , SVP Product (Room 503-504)

, - Exhibitor Forum: Flexible HPC Storage: The Architectures and Pathways to an Independent Future, , SVP Product (Room 503-504) Thurs. Nov. 21 , 4 p.m. - Fewer Tiers, Fewer Tears - LPCC: Hierarchical Persistent Client Caching, DDN EXAScaler Team (Room 401-404)

