De-Risk USP <665> Compliance for Single-Use Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how USP <665> risk assessment and screening method qualification can support compliant evaluation of single-use manufacturing components. The featured speaker will share how to approach USP <665> risk assessment, understand screening method qualification expectations and interpret testing requirements in the context of single-use equipment used in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As USP <665> becomes official, pharmaceutical manufacturers using single-use systems face new requirements for evaluating extractables and leachables risk, component suitability and analytical testing approaches. This webinar will cover how USP <665> changes expectations for single-use manufacturing components and why reliance on USP Class VI designation, vendor compliance statements and BPOG protocol testing may no longer be sufficient to support regulatory compliance.

The featured speaker will discuss the role of formal risk assessment under USP <665>, including the information needed to assess each manufacturing component and determine where additional screening may be required. They will also examine analytical test methods used to screen single-use components, including how generic methods can be qualified as fit-for-purpose to produce reliable results.

Attendees will learn how to approach USP <665> risk assessment, understand screening method qualification expectations and interpret testing requirements in the context of single-use equipment used in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Register for this webinar to learn how USP <665> risk assessment and screening method qualification can support compliant evaluation of single-use manufacturing components.

Join James Scull, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Extractables & Leachables and Chemistry, BA Sciences, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit De-Risk USP <665> Compliance for Single-Use Systems.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Soumya Shashikumar

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks