Improve Trial Readiness with Tech-Enabled FSP Delivery Models, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how FSP delivery can reduce operational burden, accelerate decision-making and strengthen clinical development programs in 2026 and beyond. Attendees will learn how emerging technologies are being applied in real-world FSP settings. The featured speakers will share how to integrate technology into FSP partnerships effectively.

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitally enabled FSP models are changing how clinical trials and development programs are planned, staffed and executed across the life sciences industry. As sponsors face pressure to start studies faster, scale resources efficiently and meet critical milestones, technology is becoming an important lever for reducing operational burden while maintaining quality.

This webinar explores how FSP delivery can support faster starts, stronger operational oversight and more responsive clinical development programs. The featured speakers will discuss practical applications of technology in day-to-day FSP operations, including how digital tools can streamline workflows, improve visibility across teams and support better-informed decisions in real-world program settings.

Attendees will also gain perspective on how emerging technologies are being applied within FSP partnerships to accelerate timelines, support milestone delivery and strengthen governance. The session will address how organizations can integrate technology into FSP models effectively while balancing innovation, quality expectations and operational control.

Register for this webinar to learn how FSP delivery can reduce operational burden, accelerate decision-making and strengthen clinical development programs in 2026 and beyond.

Join experts from Worldwide Clinical Trials, Craig McIlloney, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Flex; Stephen Rayda, Chief Digital & Information Officer; and Jay Leonard, Vice President, Enterprise Technology Transformation and Architecture, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improve Trial Readiness with Tech-Enabled FSP Delivery Models.

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