DEA Rescheduling of Cannabis A Big Win for Patients

Cannabis Freedom Party Lauds the Decision to Move Cannabis to Schedule 3

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Freedom Party (CFP) is very pleased to learn of the news from the Associated Press that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule 3 drug. The CFP sees this reclassification as a major win for the industry and patients.

"Moving cannabis from Schedule 1 to a Schedule 3 drug on the Controlled Substances List is just the first winning drive in what's going to be a long hard-fought game to bring about an end to the War on Drugs. While some may say that descheduling is truly what's needed, today's decision put necessary points on the board for medical cannabis patients across this country," said Ricky Williams, Co-Founder of CFP.

According to the DEA, Schedule III drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence. Schedule III drugs abuse potential is less than Schedule I and Schedule II drugs but more than Schedule IV. Some examples of Schedule III drugs are: products containing less than 90 milligrams of codeine per dosage unit (Tylenol with codeine), ketamine, anabolic steroids, testosterone.

"We have long believed in the therapeutic potential of cannabis, and we've witnessed firsthand its ability to alleviate a wide range of conditions including the repercussions of years of injuries from the NFL. The rescheduling of cannabis to Schedule 3, this will now open the door for countless other patients who need access to this life saving medicine," said Jim McMahon, Co-Founder of CFP.

"This will also bring about the end to 280-E, the crushing tax code which has burdened so many legal cannabis businesses for the past 10 years. This will help bring about more investment into the space and allow legal businesses to finally benefit from federal tax deductions. Our hope now is that the federal government will move swiftly to get this reclassification implemented and let cannabis have the necessary first touchdown it so desperately needs," said Kyle Turley, Co-Founder of CFP.

