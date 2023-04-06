Dead Batteries Beware: Batteries Plus Poised to Help Consumers 'Spring' into Outdoor Adventures

Nation's Leading Battery Retailer Addresses Common Pain Points, Unveils Premiere Lithium Battery to Power Passions

HARTLAND, Wis., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The promise of spring is right around the corner and with it brings the anticipation of pulling hibernated toys – boats, motorcycles, RVs, and more – out of storage and firing them up for the months of use to come. What can quickly put a damper on the excitement is finding those toys have a dead battery from a season of improper care and maintenance. This spring, Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery retailer, is poised to help consumer not only replace their dead batteries but also educate them so that their purchase will last through the fall to winter storage and future seasons to come.

As the nation's premiere battery retailer, Batteries Plus prides itself on providing top battery solutions for its customers' needs. In an effort to power adventures this spring season, the brand is unveiling a premiere lithium marine and RV battery, X2Power. The fastest charging battery on the market offers a very low self-discharge and a higher capacity, allowing it to stay charged and run for longer, making it ideal for seasonal use. With a 10-year limited warranty and Bluetooth technology accessed through a proprietary app, the battery out performs the competition in nearly every sense. Lithium batteries are over 50 percent lighter than lead-acid batteries, making them easy to transport, store and reduce unnecessary weigh on your boat or RV this spring. The battery is meant to be used for powering a trolling motor, fish finder and other electronics on your kayak or boat, and everything is backed by a 10-year limited warranty – making it the ideal choice for outdoor enthusiasts this spring. Batteries Plus offers the best solutions, competitive pricing and top-notch expertise that will keep boaters out on the water this spring and beyond.

"Being a Midwestern company, we know firsthand how exciting those first few days of spring can be which only emphasizes our desire to help consumers get the most out of their outdoor toys this season," said Shawn Budiac, Vice President of Category Management at Batteries Plus. "Not only is Batteries Plus is truly the one-stop shop for all things batteries including replacement, maintenance and storage advice but we are passionate about offering our customers the premiere quality battery options on the market. X2Power is the gold standard when it comes to lithium batteries and giving consumers a way to power their passions this spring with the top-of-the-line product is our specialty."

Proper battery care and maintenance for springtime toys is imperative for a long, enjoyable season, and Batteries Plus is dedicated to making sure it is done right. Below are a few "dos" and "don'ts" to ensure outdoor toys are ready to go this spring:

Boats & RVs

DO…

Choose lithium marine batteries when possible. Lithium batteries, specifically X2Power lithium marine batteries, are lighter, more efficient and can last considerably longer than traditional lead-acid deep cycle batteries.

Keep your battery fully charged between rides. This ensures it will not only be able to crank over your engine, but also that the battery retains its ability to hold a full charge down the road.

Invest in a quality battery charger. A decent charger won't overcharge or overheat — and in turn damage — your battery. It will also maintain a steady charge without requiring constant supervision.

DON'T…

Allow corrosion, dirt or moisture to build up on the terminals because they'll drain power. To clean the terminals, remove the battery from the craft, clean with a solution of baking soda and water, and rinse with fresh water. Once dry, apply a light coat of waterproof grease to protect the terminals.

Jump at the entry level "wet" battery. Newer alternatives like AGM and lithium batteries may be more of an investment up front, but these batteries require less maintenance, and are often better suited for the harsh demands of a boat, thanks to their superior resistance to shock and vibration.

Motorcycles

DO…

Charge up the battery fully before installing in the bike for the season.

Trickle charge your battery at least once a month. A battery that is fully charged will have a longer life.

DON'T…

Automatically settle for the lower-cost conventional battery. AGM batteries are more vibration-resistant and have a longer life.

ATVs & Kids' Ride-On Toys

DO…

Charge the battery until the charger notes full capacity and unplug the charger before operating the toy vehicle for the first time.

Recharge your ride-on toy batteries after each. The more often the batteries are used, the longer they will last. Using the batteries only once or twice a year will actually shorten the lifespan of the battery.

Refer to the manufacturer's charging instructions for proper charging times and procedures.

DON'T…

Run the batteries down completely.

Store your vehicle with discharged batteries – fully charge them before storage and once a month thereafter.

Charge the battery for longer than 30 hours.

Batteries Plus not only offers consumers unmatched products and services for their spring battery needs, the retailer helps them keep their cell phone, key fob, laptop, and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently. Each staff member at its more than 700 locations has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. Batteries Plus also offers a range of products: automotive batteries (ATV, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries, alkaline batteries, and generators.

For more information on Batteries Plus' products and services and to find the nearest Batteries Plus retail store near you, please visit https://www.batteriesplus.com.

