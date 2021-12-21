Dead Car Battery? Don't Get Stranded in the Cold

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being stranded in the cold with a dead battery is the last thing any driver wants, but dead batteries are a leading cause of breakdowns in winter months, say the battery experts at CTEK.

Cold temperatures require a battery to use up to twice the normal current to start the engine, an extreme demand that shortens battery life.

"A battery loses as much as 35% in performance when temperatures hit freezing, and up to 50% if temperatures sink below that," said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America, the leading global brand in vehicle charging and battery management solutions.

"People think only older batteries are affected by cold weather, but newer batteries are equally vulnerable," explained DuMelle. "Today's vehicles rely heavily on onboard computers and electronic systems, all of which draw from the battery and can reduce its capacity during the winter months."

In sub-zero temperatures, dealing with a dead battery isn't just an inconvenience, it's also a safety risk. Drivers may be left exposed to the elements as they wait for assistance.

For winter peace of mind, CTEK has developed a portable battery charger, the CS FREE, that drivers can take with them and never need to worry about being stranded with a dead battery again.

The award-winning CS FREE uses revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology to gently and safely give a dead battery enough charge to start in 15 minutes. The CS FREE also has USB-A and USB-B ports to charge phones, computers, tablets and other devices making it the perfect addition to a winter emergency car care kit.

In addition, the CS FREE can be used as a portable charger to top-up your battery charge levels or plugged into a power outlet for battery conditioning and longer term maintenance charging.

The CS FREE, as well as other CTEK products and accessories, are available on Amazon or at smartercharger.com.

ABOUT CTEK

Established in Dalarna Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging.

CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles.

Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to greener mobility, by adhering to industry-leading ESG standards.

