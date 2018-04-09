Deadline approaching for submitting the best journalism about animals and their welfare

The prize is given for the best coverage that educates the public about threats facing animals. The award was established by the family of journalist and longtime Press Club member Ann Cottrell Free, who wrote extensively about animals and their welfare.

Entries must consist of a single article or broadcast or a series of up to five related articles or broadcasts, which will be judged as a unit. A letter detailing how and why the entry demonstrates original and thought-provoking reporting should accompany the entry. Submissions that provide evidence of impact or prompted action will be given particular consideration.

The contest is open to Press Club members and non-members. Entry is free for press club members and $50 for non-members. Entries may be submitted online or by the more traditional use of mail. If you have questions, send an email to wjlester@comcast.net or call 1-410-271-7020.

The prize for each category is a $750 award, which will be given at a banquet at the National Press Club this summer.

For more information, click http://press.org/about/awards.

