Deadline approaching to enter your best work in the National Press Club journalism contest

Entrants are encouraged to use the online entry method, but if you prefer, the Press Club will accept entries mailed in the traditional way as long as they are postmarked before the deadline. If you have questions, please email wjlester@comcast.net or call 410-271-7020.

The National Press Club awards are intended to recognize the best in both traditional and newer forms of journalism. The competition offers journalists a chance to have their work recognized by the National Press Club, one of the leading journalism organizations in the country for more than a century.

The awards in the contest go to winners in these categories: Breaking news (broadcast and print); consumer journalism (newspapers, periodicals and broadcast); news photos; Arthur Rowse Award for Press Criticism; Washington regional reporting; newsletter journalism; Joan M. Friedenberg Online Journalism Award; Michael Dornheim Award (for coverage of defense, aerospace or the airline industry); Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis; Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award; Angele Gingras Humor Award; Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Problems of Geriatrics; Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence (for coverage of diplomatic and foreign policy issues) and the Sandy Hume Memorial Award for Excellence in Political Journalism (for reporters 34 years old and younger).

The winners will be honored at an awards dinner at the National Press Club this summer. The date has not been set.

