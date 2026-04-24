National Press Club statement on the firing of Stars and Stripes ombudsman

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. today issued the following statement on the firing of the ombudsman at Stars and Stripes.

"The firing of the ombudsman at Stars and Stripes is deeply alarming and demands immediate answers.

The ombudsman is a role established and charged by Congress to provide independent oversight and protect the paper's editorial integrity. Removing that voice raises serious concerns about potential interference in a newsroom that is meant to operate free from government pressure.

Stars and Stripes has, for generations, delivered independent, fact-based reporting to U.S. service members, often on the front lines. Undermining that independence risks eroding trust with the very audience it was created to serve.

The Pentagon must immediately explain this decision, reaffirm its commitment to editorial independence, and make clear that journalists at Stars and Stripes can do their work without fear of interference or retaliation.

Press freedom does not stop at the doors of government-funded news organizations. It is tested there, and it must be protected."

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 2,500 members, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Beth Francesco, National Press Club Journalism Institute executive director, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club