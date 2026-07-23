DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) Investors to Contact the Firm Before July 27, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) ("AeroVironment" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired AeroVironment common stock during the period from June 25, 2025 through March 10, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired AeroVironment common stock during the Class Period may, no later than July 27, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Based in Arlington, Va., AeroVironment is a leading American defense technology company specializing in autonomous systems and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and space and directed-energy technologies serving the U.S. Department of Defense, allied governments, and commercial customers globally.

On January 20, 2026, AeroVironment disclosed that the U.S. government had issued a stop work order on the Company's agreement to deliver BADGER systems to the Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource ("SCAR") program. While AeroVironment stated that it expected to continue delivering capabilities under the program, its stock price fell 15.77% on January 20, 2026, closing at $330.89 per share — a decline of $61.97.

On March 2, 2026, Space News reported that the U.S. Space Force was reopening the SCAR program and "reassessing how to move forward," with Colonel Owen Stevens of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office confirming that the Space Force would "move into a new acquisition strategy for SCAR." Following this report, AeroVironment's stock price fell 17.42% on March 2, 2026, closing at $208.32 per share — a drop of $43.93.

On March 10, 2026, AeroVironment reported a third quarter 2026 operating loss of $179.0 million for fiscal year 2026, inclusive of a $151.3 million goodwill impairment in its space division. The Company also disclosed that the Space Force had formally terminated its SCAR contract and that AeroVironment would be required to "recompete" for the program. On this news, AeroVironment's stock fell 6.24% on March 11, 2026, closing at $207.73 per share.

If you are an AeroVironment investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267)764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague