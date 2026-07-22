NASDAQ: ERAS CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Encourages Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) ("Erasca" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Erasca common stock during the period from January 14, 2025 through April 26, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Erasca securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 10, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Erasca is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The Company's lead product candidate, ERAS-0015, is a pan-RAS molecular glue in development for the treatment of patients with RAS-mutated solid tumors.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made repeatedly positive public statements touting ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and highlighted purportedly superior preclinical results compared to Revolution Medicines' competing drug candidate, RMC-6236, while failing to disclose that those comparisons were allegedly improper and exposed the Company to patent and trade secret disputes.

The truth allegedly began to emerge on April 27, 2026, when Erasca disclosed that Revolution Medicines had accused the Company of patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation, and that Erasca had made deceptive comparative statements regarding ERAS-0015.

Later that day, Erasca reported preliminary clinical data that included a patient death and acknowledged that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and competing therapies were based on inherently limited cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials. Following these disclosures, Erasca's stock price fell more than 45%, or $9.90 per share.

If you are an Erasca investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague