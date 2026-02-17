Deako and Josh.ai Partner to Bring Premium Lighting Control to More Smart Homes

New integration combines modular smart lighting with privacy-first AI-powered control, expanding access to custom home automation experiences.

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deako , the leader in modular whole-home smart lighting systems, and Josh.ai , the industry's most advanced AI-powered control platform for the home, today announced a new integration that makes connected lighting easier to access and automate across living spaces.

The partnership allows builders and integrators to pair Deako's flexible lighting infrastructure with Josh.ai's modern control products to deliver rapid and reliable automation without the complexity or cost of legacy high-end systems. Homes can now be built "AI-ready" using standard wiring and Deako backplates, with advanced automation added seamlessly when desired.

"Deako was built around the idea that homes should be ready for what's next. Partnering with Josh.ai demonstrates the power of our modular platform to support sophisticated, high-end automation without locking builders or homeowners into rigid systems. This proves that future-proof infrastructure and premium experiences can go hand-in-hand," said Derek Richardson, CEO of Deako.

"Our focus has always been on delivering a seamless and refined smart home experience through Josh.ai. Working with Deako strengthens that commitment by giving our dealers and builder partners even more flexibility in how they bring intelligent lighting into their projects. We're proud to integrate with their platform and expand the possibilities within the Josh.ai ecosystem," said Alex Capecelatro, CEO of Josh.ai.

With the Deako and Josh.ai integration, Deako Smart Switches and Dimmers connect to the local network, where the Josh.ai processor automatically discovers lighting loads and creates the home's floorplan for further customization. With Josh.ai, homeowners can control lights however is easiest using touch, text, or natural voice commands. The Josh App, Josh Edge remote, and all Josh.ai interfaces provide two-way feedback ensuring the system always reflects the current state of each Deako switch.

Unlike cloud-dependent voice assistants, Josh.ai and Deako communicate locally within the home, delivering instant response times, continued operation during internet outages, and a privacy-first experience.

Why It Matters

Builders can differentiate homes by offering a unifying smart home experience that provides "AI-Ready" capabilities without committing to complex or proprietary systems.

Custom integrators gain access to a broader mid-market audience, enabling premium smart lighting control and automation upgrades without electrical rewiring.

Homeowners enjoy a seamless smart home control experience that combines affordability, flexibility, and reliability.

By pairing modular hardware with advanced AI software, Deako and Josh.ai are redefining what's possible in smart home automation. The partnership proves that a premium experience no longer requires complicated infrastructure or costly equipment. To learn more, visit www.deako.com .

About Josh.ai

Founded in 2015, Josh.ai is a Denver based company creating platforms and products that enable true natural interaction with technology in everyday life. With a focus on AI, machine learning, and intuitive design, the mission at Josh.ai is to transform how we live in our environments. To learn more about how Josh.ai powers simple, private, and magical smart home experiences, visit www.josh.ai or email [email protected].

About Deako

Deako is a leading innovator in modular smart lighting systems. With a mission to enhance home ambiance convenience and security effortlessly, Deako's modular switches offer flexibility and simplicity for every home. The company collaborates with top builders including D.R. Horton Toll Brothers Maronda Homes and Stone Martin to bring the benefits of smart lighting to homeowners. Founded in 2015, Deako is headquartered in Seattle and has received recognition on the Inc. 5000, was named the number one Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur and Top 50 Most Promising Startups by Bloomberg.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Deako