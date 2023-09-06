Deako Lighting Partners with Top 100 Builder Stone Martin to Install Smart Lighting into Homes Across Alabama and Georgia

The Three-Year Exclusive Contract Brings Customizable, Easy-to-Install, Modular Lighting Solutions to Thousands of New Homeowners

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deako, the creator of the modular smart lighting system for homeowners, today announces a three-year exclusive contract with Stone Martin Builders to install its modular light switches in thousands of homes across Alabama and Georgia. As of today, all Stone Martin homebuyers will move into homes with Deako light switches already built in. Every Stone Martin Home includes 19 Deako Smart Switches and Smart Dimmers, four Simple Motion Sensor Switches and two Simple Ceiling Fan Controllers, in addition to Deako's regular on/off simple rocker switches to complete the home. This innovative modularity allows homeowners to swap in and out different light switches without the help of an electrician, putting control into the hands of the homeowner. This gives homeowners additional customization opportunities which, without the use of Deako Lighting, would cost thousands of dollars to implement.

"We're thrilled about our collaboration with Stone Martin Builders, a partnership that will extend the reach of smart lighting technology to thousands more American homeowners. With Deako already illuminating one out of every six new single family homes in the U.S. and steadily growing, we're at the forefront of revolutionizing home lighting control," said Derek Richardson, CEO and Founder of Deako. "With the rise of smart technology preferences among homebuyers in 2023, particularly in smart lighting, our dedication remains in providing customizable and user-friendly products that can fit the needs of all living spaces."

Stone Martin Builders' is committed to constructing neighborhoods built with high levels of quality that are designed to withstand the test of time. Currently building in over 45 communities across Alabama and Georgia, Stone Martin offers a large array of price points and open floor plans that emphasize livability, functionality, abundant natural light, choice in top-of-the-line finishes, cutting-edge energy-efficient construction materials, and methods that deliver energy savings to each homeowner. With the introduction of Deako, homeowners can now personalize their lighting at any location they choose – faster than the time it takes to change a light bulb. Each smart switch can be customized with scenes and timers that are energy efficient along with schedule settings that can improve home safety and security.

"Our collaboration with Deako is a significant step forward to enhance home experiences and comfort for our homeowners. At Stone Martin, we've always valued energy efficient solutions that not only contribute to sustainability, but also elevate the overall ambiance of a home. Deako's commitment to these principles aligns perfectly with our vision," said John Manasco, COO for Stone Martin Builders. "This venture adds a layer of personalization and convenience to our home offerings, allowing us to provide a smart lighting experience that truly transforms the way our homeowners interact with their home spaces, features and functions. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on our homeowners and the enhanced lifestyle it will bring to the communities we build."

For more information about Deako, visit www.deako.com. To learn more about Stone Martin Builders, please visit www.stonemartinbuilders.com.

About Deako

Deako is the creator of modular smart lighting control system for homeowners. With Deako backplates in 1 out of 6 new homes in America, its smart technology is comprised of modular switches that puts the control right in the hands of the customers. The company empowers homeowners to enhance the ambiance, convenience, and security of each room of a new home without the exorbitant expense of third-party installation, programming and maintenance costs. Deako is trusted by top 100 builders, partnering with D.R. Horton, Vanguard Construction, Vital Electric, Stone Martin and more, to bring the benefits of smart lighting to American homeowners.

Deako was founded in 2015 by CEO, Derek Richardson, and is headquartered in Seattle. The company was named the #1 Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur and Top 50 most promising Startups by Bloomberg. For more information about Deako, please visit www.deako.com.

