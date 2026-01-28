Dealerware and myKaarma Partner to Simplify the Service Lane

The integration aligns service, fleet, and customer workflows to reduce friction and improve operational visibility

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, a leading fleet management and mobility platform for automotive retailers, today announced a new integration partnership with myKaarma, a service lane technology platform trusted by dealerships nationwide. The partnership connects key systems used by dealership service departments every day. Creating interoperability between a dealership's loaner fleet management system and service lane technology platform aligns dealership employee workflows and reduces friction with service customers.

The Dealerware and myKaarma integration is designed to simplify day-to-day operations by streamlining customer touchpoints, reducing manual steps, and providing a "single pane of glass" experience for dealership users.

"Retailers are tasked with managing a wide array of software solutions, and asking them to jump between systems only adds time and friction," said Matt Carpenter, CEO of Dealerware. "By embedding Dealerware within myKaarma, we're reducing screens, logins, and complexity, so teams can do their jobs more efficiently while maintaining full visibility and control over their loaner fleets and customer experiences."

With this integration, dealerships will experience simplified service lane and fleet workflows, including:

Real-time loaner availability when booking service appointments

Streamlined customer payments

Single point of contact customer messaging

Direct access to Dealerware within the myKaarma Loaner tab (later in 2026)

"Dealerware shares our focus on removing operational friction for dealerships and improving the service experience," said Ujj Nath, CEO of myKaarma. "This partnership brings together two platforms our customers already rely on, helping them operate more efficiently while delivering a more connected service lane and loaner experience."

Dealerware and myKaarma will showcase the integration at NADA 2026, with continued collaboration planned to further connect service lane activity and fleet operations throughout 2026.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is a leading fleet management and mobility platform built for automotive OEMs and retailers. The cloud-native, mobile-first platform connects fleets of vehicles at automotive retailers with the evolving needs of the modern retail consumer, including courtesy vehicle, paid rental, test drive, and pickup & delivery. Dealerware serves as the single, integrated fleet management platform trusted by over 3,000 automotive retailers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit dealerware.com .

About myKaarma

myKaarma is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that transform the after-sales service experience at automotive dealerships. Its integrated platform includes communications, appointment scheduling, payments, video inspections, and analytics tools used by thousands of dealers to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability. For more information, visit mykaarma.com .

