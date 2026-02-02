Dealerware Expands Its Mobility Platform with Embedded Pickup and Delivery, Powered by HopDrive

New integration gives automotive retailers the flexibility to offer seamless pickup and delivery experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, a leading fleet management and mobility platform for automotive retailers, today announced a new partnership with HopDrive to embed pickup and delivery capabilities directly into the Dealerware platform.

The integration allows automotive retailers to configure pickup and delivery programs based on their operational needs, including valet experiences with or without a courtesy vehicle and the flexibility to use internal drivers or leverage HopDrive's third-party driver network. Embedded scheduling, driver management, trip status tracking, and reporting within Dealerware's workflows eliminate system switching and streamline pickup and delivery operations at scale.

As customer expectations for convenience continue to rise, pickup and delivery has become an essential part of the modern service experience. However, many retailers struggle to operationalize these programs without adding complexity or staffing overhead. The Dealerware and HopDrive fully integrated solution is designed to remove that friction while giving retailers the flexibility to support any pickup and delivery job, with or without a courtesy vehicle.

"Retailers want to offer pickup and delivery without adding operational burden to already busy teams," said Matt Carpenter, CEO of Dealerware. "By embedding HopDrive directly into Dealerware, we are giving both retailers and their service customers seamless transportation options - loaner/rental vehicle access or just a ride - all from the Dealerware platform. For the retailers, their employees can stay in existing workflows and in one system regardless of what the best solution is for the business and for the customer."

Through the integration, retailers can:

Schedule and manage pickup and delivery directly within Dealerware

Assign drivers using internal staff or tap into HopDrive's nationwide driver network

Provide customers with real-time updates, driver profiles, and tracking

Capture inspections, photos, and signatures for a seamless handoff

Support pickup and delivery experiences with or without a courtesy vehicle

Track pickup and delivery performance through built-in reporting for operational insights

Drivers act as an extension of the dealership, helping ensure a consistent and transparent experience for customers while maintaining operational control for dealership teams.

"Pickup and delivery should feel like an extension of the dealership, not a disconnected process," said Nick Mottas, CEO at HopDrive. "Partnering with Dealerware allows us to bring our trusted driver network and delivery capabilities directly into the workflows retailers already use, helping them deliver a premium customer experience without added complexity."

Dealerware and HopDrive will demo the integrated pickup and delivery solution at NADA 2026. To schedule a demo, visit dealerware.com or meet the Dealerware and HopDrive teams at Dealerware booth #4213W.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is a leading fleet management and mobility platform built for automotive OEMs and retailers. The cloud-native, mobile-first platform connects fleets of vehicles at automotive retailers with the evolving needs of the modern retail consumer, including courtesy vehicle, paid rental, test drive, and pickup & delivery. Dealerware serves as the single, integrated fleet management platform trusted by over 3,000 automotive retailers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit dealerware.com .

About HopDrive

HopDrive is modernizing the way the automotive industry moves vehicles. Its automated "driver-behind-the-wheel" solution addresses the growing demand for at-home services, including service concierge, remote test drives, and home deliveries. Through its intuitive booking portal and real-time monitoring, HopDrive provides automotive retailers with a turnkey logistics department that scales on demand. By eliminating the friction of short-haul vehicle transport, HopDrive helps its partners increase asset utilization, reduce liability, and deliver a premium experience to the modern car buyer.

