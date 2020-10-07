Dean Sanderson to Join AIP Publishing as Chief Strategy Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing announced today that Dean Sanderson, formerly managing director of magazines and partner services at Springer Nature, will join the organization in the newly created position of chief strategy officer. Sanderson will take on responsibility for the development and execution of AIP Publishing's growth and product strategy. He will report to CEO Alix Vance as part of AIP Publishing's executive leadership team.

Sanderson will oversee planning and business evaluation as AIP Publishing continues to explore new technology, data offerings, and services to build its portfolio and support the physical sciences research community.

"The opportunity to lead AIP Publishing's next phase of business development is especially exciting because it allows me to join a highly respected organization and apply my experience in building partnerships within the sciences," Sanderson said. "I look forward to continuing AIP Publishing's tradition of supporting scholarly societies and advancing science."

Sanderson joins AIP Publishing following twenty-two years of publishing management experience at Holtzbrinck Publishing Group / Springer Nature. As managing director of Nature Research Group at Springer Nature, he oversaw the successful expansion of the Nature-branded journal portfolio. As the head of the Magazines and Partner Services group at Springer Nature, he led client marketing services, consumer media and Scientific American magazine, and Springer Nature's Funder Relations Center of Excellence. Sanderson was a founding member of Springer Nature's Diversity & Inclusion Council.

AIP Publishing CEO Alix Vance: "I'm delighted to have someone of Dean's broad management experience become our first Chief Strategy Officer. We designed the CSO role to wield broad authority to make strategy happen - to ensure commitment throughout the organization to our strategic goals - and that requires a complex range of skills. I look forward to working closely with Dean and the rest of the Executive Leadership Team to make AIP Publishing an even stronger partner for the physical science community."

