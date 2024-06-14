Dean Solon, Renewables Industry Titan, Founder, CEO, & President of Create Energy, and Hamlet Tunyan, Co-Founder & CEO of RECOM, combine forces to launch "ReCreate" and build solar module and cell manufacturing in the USA

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Solon, a pioneer in the renewables sector and the Founder, CEO and President of Create Energy, together with Hamlet Tunyan, CEO of RECOM Technologies, are thrilled to announce the launch of ReCreate. This new venture will disrupt the solar market by establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated to producing up to 5GW of modules and cells for the North American and EU markets.

Photograph of Dean Solon and Hamlet Tunyan at Create Energy HQ's Rocket Room in Portland, Tennessee.

The cutting-edge manufacturing facility is located at Create's mega-plant in Portland, Tennessee. This venture signifies a major step forward in the production of American-made solar modules and cells, addressing both current and future solar demands across the US and EU markets.

"We're excited to ignite the rocket engines on this new venture and deliver high-quality, American-made solar solutions," stated Dean Solon. "At Create Energy, our mission is to ReCreate the renewables market and offer comprehensive solutions for solar, BESS, and eMobility projects. ReCreate will set the standard for the solar module and cell markets."

The jorts are back in-town!

Dean Solon, founder of Shoals and renowned for his creative leadership in the renewable energy industry, brings over 30 years of experience driving engineering, innovation, and manufacturing growth in the US and global markets. His expertise and strategic vision will be crucial in propelling ReCreate to the forefront of the solar module and cell manufacturing business, to infinity and beyond!

On his part, Mr. Tunyan said, "This project represents a significant advancement in our commitment to renewable energy and innovation. By manufacturing in the USA, we are supporting the local economy and setting new industry standards. Partnering with Dean Solon, whose expertise and vision are unparalleled, enhances our capacity to deliver exceptional solar solutions and drive meaningful change in the energy sector."

Hamlet Tunyan is a visionary CEO in the European renewables sector, boasting decades of expertise in clean-tech manufacturing, project investments and development. His achievements span a comprehensive product portfolio covering all existing cell and module technologies, a successful track record of global solar projects, a firm grasp of industry geopolitics, and a talent for delivering effective customer solutions.

ReCreate is revolutionizing the solar energy landscape, leveraging the combined expertise and vision of its founders to deliver cutting-edge solar solutions that meet the growing demand for clean, sustainable energy across the globe. With a focus on high-quality, American-engineered products, ReCreate is positioned to become a pivotal player in advancing the renewable energy industry for decades to come.

About ReCreate: ReCreate, established in 2024 and guided by Dean Solon and Hamlet Tunyan, is poised to transform the solar energy sector. Harnessing the collective expertise and vision of its founders, ReCreate is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the escalating need for clean, sustainable energy. Emphasizing superior quality and American craftsmanship, ReCreate is positioned to be the leader in advancing the renewable energy landscape.

About Create Energy:

Create Energy, headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, is a US-based renewable energy company founded by visionary CEO & President, Dean Solon. Create Energy aims to disrupt the clean-tech industry and lay the foundation for US-based renewable energy manufacturing, offering products ranging from transformers, switchgear, PV, BESS, and EV solutions as well as full turnkey EPC services.

About RECOM:

RECOM Technologies is a module, cell, inverter, hybrid storage systems, batteries, and electrical vehicle (EV) charger manufacturer, an innovative company integrating R&D, manufacturing and distribution. RECOM Technologies is a leading European based renewable energy company with notable presence in the global solar industry with an annual production capacity exceeding 3.2 GW and sales in over 110 countries.

