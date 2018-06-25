Dear America, Tell Your Boss You're Taking A 4th Of July 5 Day Weekend. For America. Sincerely, Smirnoff Ice™ Red, White & Berry

NORWALK, Conn., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is finally here, and nothing screams fun in the sun like the greatest holiday in the history of holidays ever – July 4th. Smirnoff Ice loves America (it's made here, after all), so we take America's birthday very seriously. So seriously in fact, we have created a flavor – Red, White & Berry – in its honor. Back by popular demand, limited-edition Smirnoff Ice Red, White & Berry brings the perfect balance of patriotism and party to any summer celebration, but especially Independence Day. We REALLY like Independence Day.

BUT in case you haven't taken a close enough look at your calendar – spoiler alert – this year's holiday falls on a Wednesday - (yes, a Wednesday!), and at Smirnoff Ice, we believe that this is unacceptable. To put it plain and simple, celebrating Independence Day in the middle of the work week is, well…un-American. And we won't stand for it. That's why we are asking people across the nation to join together to give America the fun birthday party she deserves - by taking a five-day weekend!

Here's how it works: Starting today, Smirnoff Ice is calling on people across America to exercise their undeniable right to patriotic fun by sounding off on Facebook or Instagram about how they'd celebrate if they had a five-day weekend, because it's SO obviously not doing work. By commenting on the contest post on the @SmirnoffUS Facebook and Instagram pages, they will be entered for the chance to be paid by Smirnoff Ice for the time that is being taken off, allowing them to take July 5th and 6th off and celebrate all things 'Merica the way she was meant to be celebrated (with your boss's permission, of course).

"I think we can all agree that Wednesday isn't enough time to celebrate America's birthday. Who wants to head back to work and do work things, when you could be on a beach, on a boat or on a mountain celebrating the good ole US of A?," said Krista Kiisk, Brand Director, Smirnoff Ice. "Smirnoff Ice is a brand that encourages people to have fun, and we believe that America deserves more than 24 hours. That's why we're giving hard-working Americans the chance to extend their holiday to a five day weekend by paying 100 people to take July 5th and 6th off, so they can celebrate the Smirnoff Ice way, with Red, White & Berry."

This Fourth of July, we hope that you will honor America's birthday the way that it should be – with a toast to Uncle Sam and Smirnoff Ice Red, White & Berry in-hand.

Just remember, whether you're celebrating with stars, stripes or Smirnoff Ice, fireworks are meant be lit (responsibly of course), but you shouldn't be. Smirnoff Ice Red, White & Berry is all about quality and not quantity, so please enjoy our products responsibly.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21 or older. Ends 7/1. Winners selected randomly. Prize is $500 (regardless of actual salary or employment status). Subject to Rules at www.SmirnoffIceForAmerica.com.

About SMIRNOFF ICE Red, White & Berry and Smirnoff ICE

Limited-edition SMIRNOFF ICE Red, White & Berry, along with Smirnoff ICE is part of Diageo's flavored malt beverage portfolio. All of the products in the portfolio are ready to drink and include Smirnoff ICE Original and Flavors, Smirnoff ICE SMASH and SMIRNOFF Spiked Sparkling Seltzer. Please enjoy responsibly, and log on to www.smirnoff.com for more information.

Now available in cans, SMIRNOFF ICE Red, White & Berry has an amazingly cool taste of blue raspberry, cherry and citrus flavors all combined for a blast of fun that can be enjoyed solo or blended perfectly in crowd-pleasing cocktails. A flavored malt beverage, at 4.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) and a suggested retail price of $8.99 for a six-pack of 12 oz. cans, you can also grab Red, White & Berry in a 24 oz. bottle.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jamie Hakim

Diageo

Jamie.Hakim@diageo.com

646-223-2314

Alex Stathis

Taylor

astathis@taylorstrategy.com

212-714-5723

