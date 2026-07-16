Dearie Law Group Joins Tamara Holder Law Representing More Than 100 Women in Case Against Providence-Kadlec and Washington OB-GYN Mark Mulholland

SEATTLE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Dearie Law Group has joined Tamara Holder Law in representing more than 100 women in litigation against Providence-Kadlec and OB-GYN Mark Mulholland. Additional patients continue to come forward with allegations of medical and sexual abuse and ignored complaints.

Filed in King County Superior Court, the lawsuits allege Mulholland abused female patients while employed at Associated Physicians for Women (APW) and Providence-Kadlec, located in Richland, one of the Tri-Cities in Washington. The filings include allegations of unauthorized procedures, non-consensual medical treatment, inappropriate sexual conduct, and other forms of abuse. Specific allegations include performing the so-called "husband stitch," an unnecessary postpartum stitch performed for a partner's sexual benefit rather than the patient's medical care; removing fallopian tubes without consent; performing forced C-sections; and rectal penetration without medical need. The alleged conduct represents profound violations of bodily autonomy and medical ethics.

Mulholland worked as a physician for defendants from 1999 until July 2025. In April 2025, the Washington Medical Commission filed charges against Mulholland, alleging Mulholland exhibited a "pattern of conduct and lack of appropriate boundaries toward patients that falls below the standard of care."

Dearie Law Group brings extensive trial experience to the legal team, including a recent $130 million jury verdict in the wrongful death of a child at a daycare. Attorneys Ray Dearie and Drew Lombardi also earned eight placements in the 2024 Top Verdicts rankings, including a record slip-and-fall verdict and the No. 1 truck accident verdict in 2024.

"We are honored to welcome Ray Dearie, Drew Lombardi, and Aaron Dean to our team. Their experience and commitment to justice strengthen our ability to pursue accountability. We are determined to hold the defendants responsible for turning a blind eye to Mulholland's abuses of women," said Tamara Holder.

"Our collaboration with Tamara Holder Law strengthens our collective experience and resources, enabling us to effectively represent survivors and navigate the complexities of multi-plaintiff litigation," said Ray Dearie.

About Tamara Holder Law

Tamara Holder is an internationally recognized attorney specializing in women's rights and institutional abuse litigation. Founded in Chicago in 2005, Tamara Holder Law represents plaintiffs in complex, multi-plaintiff cases, with a focus on doctor-patient sexual abuse and institutional accountability. In 2024, Holder and her team secured the largest doctor-patient sexual abuse settlement in Illinois history. Holder has testified before Congress on issues affecting survivors, served as a legal analyst for Fox News Channel for nearly a decade, and is a dedicated advocate for women in recovery. For more information, visit tamaraholderlaw.com.

About Dearie Law Group

Dearie Law Group is a Seattle-based law firm representing individuals and families in complex personal injury, wrongful death, sexual abuse, and medical malpractice matters. Founded in 2008 by Raymond Dearie, the firm focuses on high-stakes litigation and providing strategic advocacy for clients throughout Washington State. For more information, visit dearielawgroup.com.

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SOURCE Tamara Holder Law