Fifty-One Women Take Legal Action Against OB/GYN Mark Mulholland and Providence-Kadlec

Expanding Litigation Alleges Abuse and Institutional Failures; Plaintiffs Represented by Trial Attorneys Tamara Holder and Elizabeth Hanley

SEATTLE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-one women have filed claims against OB/GYN Mark Mulholland and Providence-Kadlec, expanding ongoing litigation over an alleged pattern of doctor-patient sexual abuse, unnecessary surgery, and institutional failures.

The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Tamara Holder of Tamara Holder Law and Elizabeth Hanley of Schroeter Goldmark & Bender. The lawsuits have been filed in King County Superior Court over the past year as additional individuals come forward.

The lawsuits allege Providence-Kadlec ignored decades of complaints that included alleged unnecessary pelvic exams and anal exams, forced c-sections, and unnecessary surgeries.

Attorney Hanley stated, "Each new claim reinforces the need for a thorough review of Dr. Mulholland's actions and Providence-Kadlec's institutional responses. Our focus is on ensuring every voice is heard and that systemic accountability is pursued."

Attorney Holder added, "The World Health Organization reports that up to 59 percent of women experience obstetric or gynecologic abuse, including non-consented care, verbal mistreatment, and even physical abuse. These statistics are a call to action: healthcare institutions must be held accountable when they fail to protect women and mothers."

Dr. Mulholland was employed by Providence-Kadlec from 1999 until June 2025. The Washington Medical Commission has suspended Dr. Mulholland's license to practice medicine on women as it continues its investigation into multiple patient complaints of misconduct.

Anyone who has information about Dr. Mark Mulholland or the institutions where he worked is urged to contact the legal team immediately at www.drmarkmulhollandabuse.com.

About Tamara Holder Law

Tamara Holder is an international women's rights and institutional abuse trial attorney. Her boutique practice, Tamara Holder Law, based in Chicago, focuses on sex trafficking, doctor-patient sexual abuse, and other forms of multi-plaintiff litigation. For nearly a decade, Holder was a Fox News Channel legal analyst where she created and hosted the network's only sports show. Holder has testified before Congress.

About Schroeter Goldmark & Bender

Elizabeth Hanley is a shareholder and trial attorney at Schroeter Goldmark & Bender. Founded in 1969, SGB is a nationally recognized law firm, based in Seattle, that holds companies, government agencies, and people accountable for their wrongdoing. SGB represents injured persons in asbestos and mesothelioma, catastrophic injury, brain/spinal cord injury, medical malpractice, unsafe products, wrongful death, sexual assault and harassment, as well as individual and class action employment cases.

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SOURCE Tamara Holder Law