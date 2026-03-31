Woman Grandmaster Jennifer Shahade Resolves Litigation Against US Chess

TRENTON, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Office of Linda Kenney Baden, David Krenkel of Krenkel and Krenkel, and Tamara Holder Law are pleased to announce, on behalf of three-time National Chess Champion JENNIFER SHAHADE, that her federal lawsuit against US Chess has been resolved. We are proud of Jennifer for her fortitude and courage. Her selfless commitment to helping others has been both acknowledged and rewarded through this process.

Please find the joint statement from WGM Shahade and US Chess below, outlining a shared commitment to a better future for the chess community:

US Chess and WGM Jennifer Shahade are pleased to announce that they have resolved all matters between them amicably and wish each other well going forward.

US Chess extends its sincere gratitude to three-time national chess champion WGM Jennifer Shahade for her courage in coming forward with reports of abuse. Her willingness to do so reflects the values at the heart of our organization and has helped reinforce our commitment to building a safe, inclusive, and welcoming chess community for everyone.

US Chess is proud of its world-leading Safe Play program, which continues to set the standard for athlete protection in competitive chess. We remain deeply committed to its ongoing development and to ensuring that every player, at every level, can participate with confidence and dignity.

US Chess is equally proud to celebrate Ms. Shahade's extraordinary contributions to the chess world as a champion, author, educator, and ambassador for the game. We are thrilled to announce that WGM Jennifer Shahade has been named the first-ever Official Ambassador of US Chess.

We look forward to welcoming Ms. Shahade on the road with us, where she will be speaking, educating, and presenting at upcoming US Chess events nationwide.

For media inquiries, please email: [email protected].

SOURCE Tamara Holder Law